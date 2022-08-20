Vodafone Idea Lists Best Selling Prepaid Plans: Validity And Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone Idea has listed its bestselling prepaid plans for subscribers. Existing Vi users can check out these plans and the benefits they offer and can subscribe to a plan that is ideal for them. These bestseller plans have been listed on the official website of the telco but it does not reveal the number of subscribers opting for these plans. Let's take a look at the bestselling Vi prepaid plans from here.

Bestselling Vi Prepaid Plans

As per the listing by Vi, three prepaid plans are claimed to be bestsellers. These plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 479, and Rs. 719. All these prepaid plans are bundled with Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. As a part of the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, subscribers will get Data Delight, Binge All Night, and Weekend Data Rollover.

Notably, with the Weekend Data Rollover offer, subscribers can use the leftover FUP data from the weekdays on the weekend. The Binge All Night offer will let users get truly unlimited data at high-speed between 12 AM and 6 AM. The Data Delights offer will get up to 2GB of data each month for emergency use.

Detailing the benefits offered by these plans, the Vi Rs. 299 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. This plan has a validity of 28 days and bundles benefits such as Vi Movies & TV Classic, and Hero Unlimited with the above-mentioned benefits.

Talking about the Rs. 479 prepaid plan from the telecom operator, it mimics the Rs. 299 plan but offers a longer validity period of 56 days. The other benefits offered by the plan remain the same. Lastly, the Vi Rs. 719 prepaid plan is bundled with similar benefits in terms of voice calls, data, and other aspects. The difference is that this higher denomination recharge plan comes with a longer validity of 84 days.

