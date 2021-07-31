Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best Smart Fitness Bands Under Rs. 2,000

Fitness bands are popular for their health-centric features. They are also trendy and could be bought for a budget price tag. There are multiple options one can choose from, under Rs. 2,000. Here is a couple of Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas with fitness trackers. For instance, one can get the fashionable Realme Band. This smart band offers several sports modes and health sensors to continuously monitor your health.

Additionally, one can check out the Fastrack Reflex 2.0 and the Fastrack Reflex Beat as part of the Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas. Fastrack is a popular band when it comes to accessories and these smart bands and fitness trackers could be the best gift for your best friend.

One can even check out the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band, and the Portronics Yogg Plus POR-924. These fitness trackers offer several premium features for your health. The best part of Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas is that they're available for under Rs. 2,000.

Realme Band

Price: Rs. 1,499

Key Specs



0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0

3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification

Water and dust resistant

90mAh battery

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

Price: Rs. 1,995

Key Specs



Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone

Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption

Sedentary Reminder

Sleep Monitoring

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data

15 Days Exercise Data Memory

Compatible with iOS & Android

Vibration Alarm

Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)

Rechargeable Battery - 10 days

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Price: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs



0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery

Fastrack Reflex Beat

Price: Rs. 1,645

Key Specs

Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone

Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption

Sedentary Reminder

Sleep Monitoring

Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data

15 Days Exercise Data Memory

Compatible with iOS & Android

Vibration Alarm

Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)

Rechargeable Battery - 10 days

Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band

Price: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4

Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more

14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more

Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes

Weight: 23.5g

90mAh battery

Portronics Yogg Plus POR-924

Price: Rs. 1,599

Key Specs