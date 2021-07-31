Just In
Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best Smart Fitness Bands Under Rs. 2,000
Friendship Day 2021 is right around the corner and this could be the best time to showcase your love towards your best friend. Moreover, if you're looking for any Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas, this is the right place to start. There are several options you can choose from within the budget. You could get gadgets like smart fitness bands under Rs. 2,000 for your friend. Here are some of the best fitness bands as part of Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas.
Fitness bands are popular for their health-centric features. They are also trendy and could be bought for a budget price tag. There are multiple options one can choose from, under Rs. 2,000. Here is a couple of Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas with fitness trackers. For instance, one can get the fashionable Realme Band. This smart band offers several sports modes and health sensors to continuously monitor your health.
Additionally, one can check out the Fastrack Reflex 2.0 and the Fastrack Reflex Beat as part of the Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas. Fastrack is a popular band when it comes to accessories and these smart bands and fitness trackers could be the best gift for your best friend.
One can even check out the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band, and the Portronics Yogg Plus POR-924. These fitness trackers offer several premium features for your health. The best part of Friendship Day 2021 gift ideas is that they're available for under Rs. 2,000.
Realme Band
Price: Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160×80 pixels) LCD color display with customizable Clock faces
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 5.0
- 3 axis accelerometer, Sleep tracker, 9 Fitness modes, Sedentary reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification
- Water and dust resistant
- 90mAh battery
Fastrack Reflex 2.0
Price: Rs. 1,995
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
Xiaomi Mi Band 3
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) touch screen display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery
Fastrack Reflex Beat
Price: Rs. 1,645
Key Specs
- Call and WhatsApp Display, Camera Control, Find Your Phone
- Steps, Distance and Calorie Consumption
- Sedentary Reminder
- Sleep Monitoring
- Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0
- Auto Sync Sleep & Exercise Data
- 15 Days Exercise Data Memory
- Compatible with iOS & Android
- Vibration Alarm
- Water and Dust Resistant (IPX6)
- Rechargeable Battery - 10 days
Noise Colorfit 2 Fitness Band
Price: Rs. 1,699
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch LCD color screen
- Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4
- Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women
- Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more
- 14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more
- Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes
- Weight: 23.5g
- 90mAh battery
Portronics Yogg Plus POR-924
Price: Rs. 1,599
Key Specs
- NOTIFICATION SUPPORT: It shows you notiﬁcations about new social media messages, SMS, emails, missed calls, reminders, and ﬁtness goals achieved and has Bluetooth disconnected feature.
- CONNECTIVITY: Pairs with your Smartphone on Bluetooth 4.0 which consumes less power and once paired initially it connects automatically.
- EASY CHARGING: You can easily charge this device using any 5V/500mA USB wall adaptor by simply inserting the detachable Yogg Plus dial in the USB adaptor.
- SLEEP MONITORING: Every night just before sleeping put to device in Sleep Mode. It will monitor your sleeping pattern and display it the next day.
- IP67 DUST WATER RESISTANT: The Device is also your all-weather friend in Indian conditions since it is dust & water resistant with IP67 standards.
