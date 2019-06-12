Wings Arc Wireless Neckband Review: Affordable Yet Powerful Audio

Flexible Light Weight Design

The Wings Arc wireless neckband features a lightweight design and is made out of plastic. The material used is of good quality with a flexible design adding to its durability. We received the black color unit for review and they do look good with the matte finish body and Chrome eartips.

The media control keys are placed on the left edge of the neckband. You get the power key placed between the volume rockers on the bottom of the left panel. The standard microUSB port for charging and data transfers is also placed on the left of the unit. The control keys have a protruding design and can be identified easily with a touch.

The cables connected with the eartips are also of good quality and are covered with a layer of plastic. This increases the durability of the cables. The eartips also have a silicon hook which allows them to stay intact and prevent them from falling off.

This design makes the Wings Arc optimum for outdoor activities such as sports, gym, travelling, and others. The silicon earbuds are soft allowing the earphones to be worn for longer duration.

Loud Audio With Punchy Bass

The Wings Arc wireless neckband packs 10mm Neodymium drivers that deliver a loud audio output. The wireless earphones come with a frequency range of 2.4- 2.48 GHz and offer an impedance of 16 ohms. Upon testing the pair with a wide genre of music, we got a satisfactory result.

The audio delivered is clear with balanced lows, mid, and highs. At maximum audio levels, the loud bass and finely tuned treble provide a rich music listening experience.

Also, we didn't notice any muffling or distortion at maximum audio levels. The neckband does not support any specific audio codec to enhance the audio output. But, the default output will not let you down. It's the thumping bass with clear vocals that enhances the listening experience.

The earphones also perform well with online media streaming. Media played on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others is also clear and loud. You will enjoy your sessions online with this pair. The high-resolution output makes it a great outdoor/indoor pair.

Battery And Connectivity

The wireless earphones pack a 135mAh battery unit which gives an output of 3.7v. To charge the battery, there is a microUSB port. It takes around 1.5- 2 hours to charge the headphones from zero to 100 percent. With continuous media playback at 60- 70 percent we got a backup of around 4-5 hours. The backup reduces marginally with 100 percent audio levels. The backup is average and we expected it to last close to 10 hours as the company claimed.

The Wings Arc wireless earphones come with Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity support. It is compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets that support this connectivity. It supports various Bluetooth profiles such as HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP for wireless connectivity.

Pairing the earphones with other devices is simple and you will not experience any issue with the same. Notably, the power key can also be used to summon the Google Assistant. To do so, you just need to press and hold the power button for a few seconds.

The headphones offer a connectivity range of up to 10 meters and we didn't experience any audio breakup within this range. The audio breaks if the earphones are kept at a distance more than 10 m from the connected smartphone or other devices.

What Do We Think Of The Wings ARC Wireless Earphones?

The Indian market is flooded with options to choose from in the budget wireless neckband segment. We see new wireless earphones or headphones launching every other week. Wings Arc is a new player in the market and seems like is primarily targeting the affordable segment of Indian consumers.

The Wings ARC wireless neckband is a decent product by the company which comes with a comfortable flexible design and delivers a good audio output. For a sub 2K price segment, the latest offering by the company is good to go deal.

You get a comfortable fit and a powerful audio output with this pair. So if you are tight on budget and are looking for a good pair of the wireless neckband with loud output and punchy bass, you can consider this option.