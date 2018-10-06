Instagram starts rolling out two new features, and they are good

Instagram will soon be rolling out two new features for its popular picture sharing platform. The new features aim at connecting more users to one another. The first feature is called nametags, are customizable graphics that act like QR codes. On scanning these nametags within the app, the users will be directed to the profile of that user.

Nametags can be customized in several ways, with the users being able to change the tag's colors and add emoji or photos. Users can scan nametags from the in-app camera, or by tapping a button in the corner of the nametag view. Nametags are already available in the Instagram app.

The other feature is a directory that sorts users on the basis of their college, allowing users to connect more easily with classmates. This could be a handy feature helping students interact and find friends on Instagram as they move to colleges. College-aged students are the biggest demographic for the platform, so the new feature makes a lot of sense for its business.

Instagram will begin by prompting users to join a college community and "connect with other students." Once the user has opted into the community, their university and their graduating year will be added to their profile. It also grants access to class-based lists of other students who have also opted in.

Instagram is also testing a new feature that will allow users to tag their friends in a video. Unlike with photos, where you see an overlay on the image with the links to the tagged person's account, the new feature will take you to a new page where all the tagged users will be listed.

Currently, the feature is under test, so we might get a new functionality when the feature actually arrives in the app. Only a select few users have received the new feature, Instagram told TechCrunch. Also, the tags are only appearing on the app and not on the desktop version.

Instagram allows posting videos since 2013, so it's surprising that the video tags are yet to be rolled out, especially when users can tag others on their Stories, which was rolled out two years ago.