WhatsApp To Introduce Pause And Resume Audio Recording Feature; Beneficial To Beta Testers News oi-Megha Rawat

WhatsApp has been working on a number of new features in order to improve the user experience. While recording voice notes, the messaging app is giving out the ability to pause and resume audio. Only a few beta testers have been given access to the feature.

WhatsApp Voice Recording Feature

According to rumors, users will be able to observe voice harmonics when recording voice notes and will be able to pause recordings as well. WhatsApp currently allows you to pause and play voice notes while listening to them.

According to Wabetainfo, a website that records all WhatsApp-related features, WhatsApp has recently added a new pause option that allows users to halt a recording and restart it later. WhatsApp formerly only allowed users to pause and play voice notes while listening to them. WhatsApp has even added the ability to play the voice note from outside the chat.

Users had to listen to the voice note within the chat previously. Users can now switch between chats while listening to voice notes via this new feature. The audio player appears at the top of the chat window, and you may select to hide it once you've finished listening to the voice message.

According to the Wabetainfo source, the functionality has already been given out to a select group of beta testers. After installing the latest WhatsApp Business beta for the Android 2.22.6.7 update, it will also be offered to beta testers.

If users don't see the new pause and resume option while recording voice notes, It means users WhatsApp account isn't ready. WhatsApp is used to deliver updates on a daily basis, henceforth, users will obtain the feature when a future version is issued.

WhatsApp Call Links

In a related development, WhatsApp was seen developing a feature that would allow users to build links to join WhatsApp calls. WhatsApp had previously made it possible to make a call even if it had already begun. It will now be possible for the host to generate a WhatsApp call link and invite multiple contacts.

WhatsApp is anticipated to make it easier for people to join calls by using call links. The call host will be capable of creating and exchanging links with anyone in their contact list. You can send the URL to people who aren't on your contact list.

It's worth noting that in order to make a WhatsApp call using the link, a user must first register a WhatsApp account if the person doesn't already have one as WhatsApp calls are encrypted from beginning to end.

Best Mobiles in India