GoPro launches HERO7 Black with HyperSmooth mode, live streaming and more

GoPro is back with a new action camera for this year, the GoPro Hero7. The company has finally made the action camera official after so many leaks and rumors. The newly launch GoPro Hero7 comes with HyperSmooth, and the company claims that this is the best stabilization feature they have ever included in their camera lineup so far. The company says, the Hero7 sports SuperPhotostabilization feature, which offers gimbal-like stabilization without any motorized gimbal. This feature also works underwater and in high-shock and windy conditions.

The Hero7 comes with a new TimeWarp Video feature which is capable of delivering a high-speed effect to the video, the company calls it magic-carpet ride. This particular feature transforms longer experiences into short by flowing videos up to 30x speed which is quite a lot for an action camera. This is going to be the first GoPro to live stream. So, now you can share real-time videos on Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

This is also the first time ever in the history of GoPro, the company has included the white color option. The Hero7 With comes with a 10-megapixel camera sensor with 1080p 60fps shooting format. The company has also introduced the silver color option with 10-megapixel camera sensor with HDR and 4K 30 fps shooting format. Both the new addition comes with a built-in battery and waterproof body with revamped video stabilization technology.

GoPro HERO7 Black specs

The GoPro Hero7 comes with a 12-megapixel camera sensor, with HyperSmooth in-camera video stabilization for gimbal-like stabilized video without a gimbal. The action camera sports a 2-inch Touch Screen panel with the resolution of 320 x 480 pixels.

The Hero7 comes with a Waterproof Design and the company claims that it can work up to 10 meters underwater (30 feet). The camera features a rugged build for better durability. You can also use the voice command to wake up the action camera.

The device supports 4K at 60 fps, 1080p 240 fps, 8x slo-mo video format. It comes with features like Live Stream, TimeWarp Video, SuperPhoto, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Audio.

The Hero7 features 3 microphones, 3 LEDs and it is fueled by a removable 1220mAh lithium-ion battery.

The HERO7 Black comes with a price tag of $399 (Rs 28,660 approx.), HERO7 Silver will cost you $299 (Rs. 21,480 approx.) and HERO7 White which seems to be the cheapest in the lot will cost $199 (Rs. 14,295 approx). The product will be available for pre-order at GoPro.com. The company will start rolling out globally from September 27.