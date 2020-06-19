BSNL Introduces Wings Internet Calling App: Here's How To Use How To oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has launched an app called Wings that allows you to make calls via the internet connection. This means the app enables you to make calls without a SIM card. This is a completely new technology, and it is different from VoWi-Fi as sometimes these calls will be directed to cellular networks in case of slow internet.

The new feature is known as Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), where users have to download the app before making calls. In fact, there is a complete procedure that allows you to avail this app.

Here Are Steps That Will Help To Avail The New Connection

Step 1: You need to give your details, such as mobile number, email address, and you need to write your state also.

Step 2: Then, you will get an OTP from the operator, and then you have to provide that OTP.

Step 3: After that, you have to select the service you want to avail, such as Landline, Broadband, FTTH, Wings.

Step 5: You have to upload your KYC documents along with a photo, address proof, ID card if you want to receive the discounts on the plans.

Step 6: You need to fill the customer application form and please make a note of the serial number.

Step 7: Lastly, you have to call the BSNL helpdesk 1500/1800-345-1500 to install the system or if you require any further assistance.

However, the app is not free, and you have to pay some amount to make calls through Wings. The services are priced at Rs. 1,099 and allow you to make video calls to all your listed contacts. But, there is one condition that video calls are possible if the other person has the Wings application.

Besides, the Wings app allows you to make international calls. But, for that, you have to pay Rs. 2,000 deposit before. The newly launched application will be helpful where there is no cellular network. All you need to have is good Wi-Fi coverage in that particular area.

