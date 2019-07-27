Here's How To Add Photo Frame On Android Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

With the perfect kind of photo frame, the image can actually look even better expressing all the emotions that are underlying the image. It makes even more captivating than the normal image. There are some unique frames that are there in some Android apps which can help in increasing the beauty of the shots that you have captured. Some of the apps help you to frame the group or personal photos.

How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Photo Frame App:

It is the best photo editing app which enables you to add some of the good looking photo frames to the images. You can choose from a variety of photo frames that will be perfect for your image

Step 1: For that, Download Photo Frame App and then install it

Step 2: After launching it, allow it to access the media files on your device

Step 3: Choose from the Simple Layouts Option

Step 4: Scroll through them and select the frame

Step 5: Then tap on the image icon to add the image to it

Step 6: After adding it, you can edit it with stickers or text which are there on the bottom of the screen.

Step 7: Then tap on the save icon so that you can save the image on your gallery

How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Frames App:

It is a popular app which will not only help you to add interesting frames to the images but also helps you to make a photo collage. Frames can be added to the image very easily.

Step 1: Download and install the Frames app

Step 2: Then launch it and allow the app to access the media files

Step 3: Select the photo frames option and scroll through the list of options

Step 4: Choose the frame you like

Step 5: Tap on the image icon within the frame so that you can insert the image

Step 6: From the gallery app choose the image

Step 7: Choose mirror, rotate, zoom flip

Step 8: click on the complete option

Step 9: Click on the gallery option to save the edited image

How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Family Dual Photo Frames App:

This app helps you to choose the perfect frames for your family photos. It gives an amazing finish to the family pictures. You can even add suitable filters to them so that the beauty of the image can be enhanced.

Step 1: Download Family Dual Photo Frames App

Step 2: After installing the Family Dual Photo Frames App, launch the app

Step 3: Allow it to access the media files on your device

Step 4: Choose from the list of frames

Step 5: Click on the next option

Step 6: Tap the plus icon to add the image

Step 7: Then add the desired filter and save it

Step 8: Then you can share it on social media

How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Nature Photo Frames App:

This is an interesting app where you can choose from a collection of nature background frames.

Step 1: Install Nature Photo Frames App

Step 2: Launch the app.

Step 3: Then select from the Normal and advanced option

Step 4: Allow it to access the media files on your device

Step 5: Select the picture

Step 6: Then remove the image with all the given tools

Step 7: Tap on next.

Step 8: Choose your frame and customize it

Step 9: Save it on the Gallery app

