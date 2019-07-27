Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Virat Kohli reveals his favourite kabaddi player; compares MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya with top Pro Kabaddi stars
- News Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy passes away at 64
- Lifestyle India Couture Week 2019: Rakulpreet Singh Gave Us A Modern & Multi-Hued Bridal Wear Goal
- Movies Sudeep Has Special B’day Wishes For Dhanush! Here’s What The Pailwaan Actor Had To Say
- Education UPPSC Calendar 2019 Released: Check Exam Dates For PSC Mains & Prelims
- Finance Purchasing New Petrol/Diesel Vehicles And Maintaining Old To Get Expensive
- Automobiles Registration Charges For Both Two And Four Wheelers To Increase By 25 Times — Here’s Why!
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
Here's How To Add Photo Frame On Android
With the perfect kind of photo frame, the image can actually look even better expressing all the emotions that are underlying the image. It makes even more captivating than the normal image. There are some unique frames that are there in some Android apps which can help in increasing the beauty of the shots that you have captured. Some of the apps help you to frame the group or personal photos.
How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Photo Frame App:
It is the best photo editing app which enables you to add some of the good looking photo frames to the images. You can choose from a variety of photo frames that will be perfect for your image
Step 1: For that, Download Photo Frame App and then install it
Step 2: After launching it, allow it to access the media files on your device
Step 3: Choose from the Simple Layouts Option
Step 4: Scroll through them and select the frame
Step 5: Then tap on the image icon to add the image to it
Step 6: After adding it, you can edit it with stickers or text which are there on the bottom of the screen.
Step 7: Then tap on the save icon so that you can save the image on your gallery
How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Frames App:
It is a popular app which will not only help you to add interesting frames to the images but also helps you to make a photo collage. Frames can be added to the image very easily.
Step 1: Download and install the Frames app
Step 2: Then launch it and allow the app to access the media files
Step 3: Select the photo frames option and scroll through the list of options
Step 4: Choose the frame you like
Step 5: Tap on the image icon within the frame so that you can insert the image
Step 6: From the gallery app choose the image
Step 7: Choose mirror, rotate, zoom flip
Step 8: click on the complete option
Step 9: Click on the gallery option to save the edited image
How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Family Dual Photo Frames App:
This app helps you to choose the perfect frames for your family photos. It gives an amazing finish to the family pictures. You can even add suitable filters to them so that the beauty of the image can be enhanced.
Step 1: Download Family Dual Photo Frames App
Step 2: After installing the Family Dual Photo Frames App, launch the app
Step 3: Allow it to access the media files on your device
Step 4: Choose from the list of frames
Step 5: Click on the next option
Step 6: Tap the plus icon to add the image
Step 7: Then add the desired filter and save it
Step 8: Then you can share it on social media
How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Nature Photo Frames App:
This is an interesting app where you can choose from a collection of nature background frames.
Step 1: Install Nature Photo Frames App
Step 2: Launch the app.
Step 3: Then select from the Normal and advanced option
Step 4: Allow it to access the media files on your device
Step 5: Select the picture
Step 6: Then remove the image with all the given tools
Step 7: Tap on next.
Step 8: Choose your frame and customize it
Step 9: Save it on the Gallery app
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
28,999
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
15,316
-
5,799
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,149
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960
-
35,999
-
19,000
-
22,000