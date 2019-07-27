ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here's How To Add Photo Frame On Android

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    With the perfect kind of photo frame, the image can actually look even better expressing all the emotions that are underlying the image. It makes even more captivating than the normal image. There are some unique frames that are there in some Android apps which can help in increasing the beauty of the shots that you have captured. Some of the apps help you to frame the group or personal photos.

    Here's How To Add Photo Frame On Android

     

    How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Photo Frame App:

    It is the best photo editing app which enables you to add some of the good looking photo frames to the images. You can choose from a variety of photo frames that will be perfect for your image

    Step 1: For that, Download Photo Frame App and then install it

    Step 2: After launching it, allow it to access the media files on your device

    Step 3: Choose from the Simple Layouts Option

    Step 4: Scroll through them and select the frame

    Step 5: Then tap on the image icon to add the image to it

    Step 6: After adding it, you can edit it with stickers or text which are there on the bottom of the screen.

    Step 7: Then tap on the save icon so that you can save the image on your gallery

    How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Frames App:

    It is a popular app which will not only help you to add interesting frames to the images but also helps you to make a photo collage. Frames can be added to the image very easily.

    Step 1: Download and install the Frames app

    Step 2: Then launch it and allow the app to access the media files

    Step 3: Select the photo frames option and scroll through the list of options

     

    Step 4: Choose the frame you like

    Step 5: Tap on the image icon within the frame so that you can insert the image

    Step 6: From the gallery app choose the image

    Step 7: Choose mirror, rotate, zoom flip

    Step 8: click on the complete option

    Step 9: Click on the gallery option to save the edited image

    How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Family Dual Photo Frames App:

    This app helps you to choose the perfect frames for your family photos. It gives an amazing finish to the family pictures. You can even add suitable filters to them so that the beauty of the image can be enhanced.

    Step 1: Download Family Dual Photo Frames App

    Step 2: After installing the Family Dual Photo Frames App, launch the app

    Step 3: Allow it to access the media files on your device

    Step 4: Choose from the list of frames

    Step 5: Click on the next option

    Step 6: Tap the plus icon to add the image

    Step 7: Then add the desired filter and save it

    Step 8: Then you can share it on social media

    How to Add Photo Frame on Android using the Nature Photo Frames App:

    This is an interesting app where you can choose from a collection of nature background frames.

    Step 1: Install Nature Photo Frames App

    Step 2: Launch the app.

    Step 3: Then select from the Normal and advanced option

    Step 4: Allow it to access the media files on your device

    Step 5: Select the picture

    Step 6: Then remove the image with all the given tools

    Step 7: Tap on next.

    Step 8: Choose your frame and customize it

    Step 9: Save it on the Gallery app

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue