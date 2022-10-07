Acer Swift Edge Is The World's Lightest 16-inch OLED Laptop: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Acer introduced its latest 16-inch OLED laptop, the Swift Edge (SFA16-41), today. The notebook weighs 1.17kg and Acer claims it to be the world's lightest 16-inch laptop with an OLED screen. The laptop packs in AMD Ryzen PRO 6000/ Ryzen 6000 series CPUs, a 4K OLED display, Microsoft Pluton support, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, and DTS Audio, among other features.

Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41): Features, Specifications

The Acer Swift Edge boasts an alloy build, which is claimed to be 20 percent lighter and twice as strong as aluminum. It flaunts a 16-inch OLED with 4K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, it comes with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe certifications.

The Swift Edge comes with four CPU options namely Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U, the Ryzen 7 6800U, the Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U, and the Ryzen 5 6600U. The processors comprise up to eight high-performance Zen 3+ cores. AMD PRO Technologies is touted to provide various levels of security against threats. It packs in a Microsoft Pluton security processor that safeguards the credentials of the users and encryption keys. Additionally, it comes with a fingerprint sensor and a slot for a Noble Wedge Lock for an added layer of protection.

The notebook is loaded with audio features such as DTS Audio, Acer Purified Voice, and Acer TrueHarmony. For video calling duties there's a webcam with Full HD resolution and a blue glass lens. Talking about the connectivity features, the Swift Edge comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB Type-A Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.1 port, and an audio jack. It packs in a 54WHr 3-cell battery and runs on Windows 11 OS.

Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41): Price, Availability

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) comes at a starting price of US $1,499.99 (approx. ₹1,23,301). It is available to purchase in the US via Acer's official website and resellers. Acer hasn't announced its availability in India yet.

