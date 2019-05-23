Just In
Amazon EMI offers (May 23rd to 26th): You wouldn't want to miss it
Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone? Well, this could be the right time to purchase one via Amazon India. We say so as the online retailer is providing another sale for a period of four days until May 26.
Well, Amazon is offering attractive EMI offers for smartphone buyers right now. The online retail is hosting the sale from May 23 to May 26. During the four-day sale, there will be attractive offerings including 5% instant discount on using an Axis Bank debit or credit card and choosing EMI payment option.
Notably, there will be smartphones from multiple brands available for purchase during this sale. And, buyers can get other partner offers such as telecom offers and Amazon exclusive discounts as well. Below, we have listed 10 best smartphones you can buy with Amazon EMI offers. Do take a look to help you decide which one to buy.
Apple iPhone Xs Max (EMI starts at Rs 5,597. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3174 mAh battery
Google Pixel 3 (EMI starts at Rs 3,083. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch FHD+ display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution
- 12.2MP rear camera | 8MP+8MP dual front camera
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB | Single SIM
- Android v9 Pie operating system with 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa core processor
- 2915mAH lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone Xs (EMI starts at Rs 4,702. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Redmi 6 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 424. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Dual (EMI starts at Rs 3,436. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,106. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh battery
OnePlus 6T ( EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.41 Inch FHD+ OPTIC AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3700 MAh Battery
Realme U1 (EMI starts at Rs 471. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Honor 8X (EMI starts at Rs 659. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Honor Play (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Vivo Y95 (EMI starts at Rs 706. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6 (EMI starts at Rs 468. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch FHD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
Vivo V9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 706. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
OPPO F9 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 847. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
OPPO A3s (EMI starts at Rs 470. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 8C (EMI starts at Rs 471. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone X (EMI starts at Rs 3,295. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 6S (EMI starts at Rs 1,403. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
Poco F1 (EMI starts at Rs 997. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This offer on EMI
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery