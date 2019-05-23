Amazon EMI offers (May 23rd to 26th): You wouldn't want to miss it Features oi-Harish Kumar

Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone? Well, this could be the right time to purchase one via Amazon India. We say so as the online retailer is providing another sale for a period of four days until May 26.

Well, Amazon is offering attractive EMI offers for smartphone buyers right now. The online retail is hosting the sale from May 23 to May 26. During the four-day sale, there will be attractive offerings including 5% instant discount on using an Axis Bank debit or credit card and choosing EMI payment option.

Notably, there will be smartphones from multiple brands available for purchase during this sale. And, buyers can get other partner offers such as telecom offers and Amazon exclusive discounts as well. Below, we have listed 10 best smartphones you can buy with Amazon EMI offers. Do take a look to help you decide which one to buy.