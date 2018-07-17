Nokia X5 to be unveiled today: Other smartphones with notch display to buy right now

Nokia X5 will be officially unveiled today in China. The company took to Weibo to make the announcement. The device has already been leaked at so many instances. If the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone will come with 5.86-inch IPS display with a notch.

It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek or Snapdragon SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

Optics wise, the device will have a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup, while an 8MP sensor will be onboard for selfies. It will be interesting to see how the device stacks up against the devices falling under similar price bracket. Let's see if the device is worth the wait.

