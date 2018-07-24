HTC One (M8) Mini Specs Leak, 4.5 Inch Display and Snapdragon 400 CPU Inside

Not long ago, Taiwan's HTC unveiled its latest sensation flagship smartphone, the HTC One (M8), in London and New York City.

The HTC One (M8) is a successor to the acclaimed HTC One, which went on to become the most awarded handset of 2013. HTC says its newest flagship phone is the best smartphone in every way.

Well, the HTC One (M8) is indeed a great device, but the company also needs to excel in profits. So does that mean we would get to see a low-end version of the HTC One (M8) in the coming months?

If latest rumors are to be believed, HTC has plans to launch a mini version of HTC One (M8).

According to a tweet coming from @evleaks, HTC will bring the so-called "mini" variant of the HTC One (M8).

There are no specific details provided as of now, and it seems that we might get to see a device like the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact.

At the same time, PhoneArena notes, the purported mini version of HTC One (M8) should be taller than the last year's HTC One Mini.

Moreover, the phone could pack a 4.5-inch 720p HD display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory, a microSD card slot, 13MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera and Android 4.4 Kitkat with Sense 6.0 on the top of it.

HTC One (M8)

HTC One (M8) is an enhanced version of the original HTC One M7, which was launched in 2013. The newest phone comes with a 5-inch display, slightly larger display than its predecessor, as well as improved camera, updated software and of course a faster processor. The device is expected to land in India in the third week of April 2014. HTC India hasn't announced the price yet. Expect the device to be priced above Rs. 52,000, when it gets launched in India.

