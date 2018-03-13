Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite leak: price and color variants revealed

Huawei P20 series launch is slated for March 27. Huawei is hosting on that day in Paris, France. As natural with flagship smartphones, the P20 lineup has been subject to numerous leaks and rumors. Yet again, we have come across a new report that reveals the color variants of the P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite. Moreover, a separate leak has disclosed the pricing details of the P20 Lite.

Roland Quandt from WinFuture has posted press renders of the all three smartphones of the Huawei P20 series. If the images are legit, the P20 will come in Black, Blue, and Pink-Gold color variants. The P20 Pro will be available in Black, Blue and "Twilight" (Purple) colour options, and the P20 Lite will be offered in Black, Blue and Pink colors.

Out of all the color options, the Twilight variant of the Huawei P20 looks pretty interesting. Talking about the design language, both P20 and P20 Pro appear to flaunt a matte-metallic finish on the back. Whereas the P20 Lite is shown featuring a reflective glass back.

The leak also sheds some light on the specifications of the P20 lineup. According to the leak, the P20 will pack a 3,400mAh battery, whereas the P20 Pro will come with a larger 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The leak further claims that the P20 Lite will not feature a microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the P20 Pro is said to feature a telephoto lens with almost 3X zoom capability. Previous rumors have suggested that it would sport a triple rear camera setup. The new leak also claims that the main camera on the smartphone will have a laser autofocus and an infrared-based colour temperature sensor.

Do note that only the P20 Pro will have a triple camera setup; the P20 and P20 Lite are equipped with dual cameras.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the P20 Lite is said to cost 369 Euro (approx. Rs. 29,600). Whereas the P20 and P20 Pro are likely to be available at 679 Euro (approx. Rs. 54,400) and 899 Euro (approx. Rs. 72,000) respectively.