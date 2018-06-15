Huawei sold 6 million units of P20 series smartphones globally

The Chinese smartphone maker Huawei today said that it sold 6 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide so far.

The P20 series was launched in March this year.

"The incredible reception and sales performance of the HUAWEI P20 Series demonstrate that we understand our markets, and show our commitment to innovation and R&D," said Kevin Ho, President of the company's Handsets Product Line.

"We see our success with the HUAWEI P20 Series as encouragement to drive us to continue to excel. Expect to see more from us before the year closes out."

The HUAWEI P20 Pro features Leica triple camera, which has been recognized by DxOMark, while Huawei P20 lite in the mid-range segment comes with 24MP front Camera and a 16MP dual rear camera with an all-glass design.

The USP of the new phones is the AI-powered photography.

Another stand-out aspect of the Huawei P 20 pro is its 5x Hybrid Zoom for long-range photography, which offers clear shot from a distance.

The Huawei P20 Pro features 15.49cm OLED screen with ultra-thin bezels and impressive screen-to-body ratios, while P20 lite comes with a 14.83cm screen display.

Notably, P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,280 pixels) FullView display with the aspect ratio of 19:9 and it is powered by a Hi-Silicon Kirin 659 processor. The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Huawei P20 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999 and the Huawei P20 lite is priced at Rs. 19,999. The smartphones are already available on Amazon India.

To recall, the company has also partnered with India's second largest telecom service provider Vodafone to offer 100 GB additional data to customers buying new devices.

Through its partnership with Vodafone, Huawei will provide additional 100 GB of free data over 10 recharges for a period of 10 months to the customers buying Huawei P20 Pro.