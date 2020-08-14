Nokia TA-1316 4G Feature Phone Gets FCC Certified News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We know that HMD Global is all set to take the wraps off a slew of smartphones including the highly anticipated Nokia 2.4 and a few other models. In the meantime, a mysterious phone with the model number TA-1316 has been certified by the US regulatory database FCC. The listing shows some of the key details of this upcoming feature phone.

Nokia TA-1316 FCC Listing

Detailing on the Nokia TA-1316 FCC listing shows that the device will arrive with 4G connectivity support including LTE bands 5, 7, and 38. Also, it reveals that the battery capacity of this smartphone could be a 1150mAh unit with a 3.7 Vdc power rating. This shows that the device in question could be a budget feature phone that might see the light of the day sometime soon in the US. Furthermore, the upcoming Nokia TA-1316 is seen to have dual-SIM connectivity.

Apart from these specifications, the FCC listing of the TA-1316 gives us a glimpse of the rear of the phone. It appears to have a large squarish module for the single-camera sensor at the rear and a Nokia branding as well. This design also confirms that the device is a feature phone. The FCC listing doesn't divulge more details regarding the Nokia TA-1316.

Nokia 5.3 Coming Soon To India

While this new 4G-enabled feature phone is on cards, we know that the company is all set to bring the Nokia 5.3 that went official back in March this year to India later this month. Notably, it is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch. The other aspects of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 665 SoC teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

The Nokia 5.3 runs Android 10, a physical fingerprint sensor, a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The other aspects include standard connectivity aspects, and a 4000mAh battery.

