Upcoming Nokia flagship to cost a whopping $1,000

HMD Global's flagship models such as Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco are priced in the affordable market segment, unlike Apple, Samsung and LG flagships. These smartphones compete with the affordable flagships from OnePlus, Honor and Xiaomi. It looks like this scenario will soon be changed as the company appears to be prepping an upcoming Nokia flagship that could be priced at a whopping $1,000 (approx. Rs. 69,000).

According to a report by Nokiamob, the upcoming Nokia flagship priced at $1,000 could deliver a premium photography experience. The name of the smartphone is under wraps but is expected to be the Nokia 9 or Nokia 10 or Nokia A1 Plus. There are expectations that this smartphone could be unveiled at the IFA 2018 expo in Q3 2018.

Multiple camera sensors

If the smartphone is priced at $1,000, it has to justify the pricing by featuring top-notch design, specifications and features. The report speculates that the smartphone will arrive with a notch-less display and feature Light's multiple camera sensor. For now, there is no word on the specifications that this smartphone will be packed with but it is likely to arrive with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM and an ample amount of storage.

Could be the Nokia A1 Plus

Late last month, a report regarding the Nokia A1 Plus surfaced online revealing the expected features. The report hinted at the presence of a Snapdragon 845 SoC, an OLED display from LG display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 9.0 P. If these specifications turn out to be true, then this device will be the first one from Nokia to flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone was said to feature a 'high risk camera' but the details regarding the same weren't disclosed. It was claimed that the company has been working on the high-end flagship model from February this year and that it could be unveiled by the end of the third quarter that is September 2018.

An IFA 2018 announcement seems to be feasible as the company took the wraps off the Nokia 8, the yesteryear flagship model in October 2017. But there are possibilities for an October 2018 launch as well. Only an official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone might give us a clarity regarding what we can expect from the alleged $1,000 Nokia smartphone.