CES 2019 January 8th update: Everything you need to know

CES 2019 is one of the first and biggest tech exhibition of 2019. The event is scheduled from the 8th of January 2019 to the 12th of January 2019. Here is everything that happened on the first day of the CES 2019.
Companies like Samsung, LG, and TCL launched smart televisions with 4K and 8K resolution with innovative technologies.
Dell
Dell officially announced the Alienware m17 gaming laptop, which is 40% slimmer than the last generation Alienware 17-inch gaming laptop. The Alienware m17 comes with 1080p, 2K, and 4K resolution display with Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.
Qualcomm
Qualcomm officially confirmed that more than 30 smartphones with 5G connectivity will be unveiled in 2019. The company also launched cellular V2X Smart Cars technology, which will improve the connected car ecosystem.
TCL
TCL launched a new 75-inch smart television with Roku TV support. The 6-series smart television from TCL comes with 4K resolution display with native HDR 10 support.
Samsung
Samsung officially launched two new Windows 10 powered laptop with 8th Gen Intel processor and 13.3-inch FHD display. The company also launched the family hub refrigerator with support for smart assistant Bixby. Samsung also launched a massive 98-inch 8K television with HDR support.
Intel
Intel announced a coupled of new CPUs, and the company also shed some light on the 10nm CPUs from Intel under Ice Lake architecture, which can offer up to 25 hours of battery life (on a laptop).
LG
LG launched a one of a kind rollable OLED TV with support for 100W front-facing Dolby Atmos audio system. Here is the complete details on the world's first rollable OLED TV.
Lenovo
Lenovo unveiled the refreshed version of ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga notebooks with 10-bit Dolby Vision display with 3840 x 1200 resolution.
MSI
MSI launched the MSI GS75, GS65 Stealth laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs and 8th Gen Intel processor. Here are the complete details on the latest gaming laptops from MSI.