Top Tech News of the Week 8th - 14th July, 2018 Weekly Round Up

Apple planning to adopt USB Type-C chargers with iPhone 2018

Newly leaked pictures surfaced over the web have given us a glimpse of what the future for Apple products holds. The images show a prototype of an Apple 18W charging brick which comes with a USB Type-C connection. This is the same type of port many Android phone manufacturers have adopted in the recent times.

Although Apple's Lightning cable can also be inserted both ways, it misses out on the fast charging functionality. So it makes perfect sense for the company to switch to Type-C cables.



Razer Phone will launch in India: CEO of Razer

The first smartphone dedicated to high-end gaming- Razor might soon be launched for the Indian market. The company CEO tweeted that the company is working to launch the smartphone in India as soon as possible.

Apple iPhone X and iPhone SE to be discontinued this year

As the launch time is coming closer, the leaks and rumors are gaining momentum. We have already seen reports that claim that there will be at least three new iPhones this year. The upcoming flagship is also said to support dual SIM functionality. Now, new reports have emerged that the most expensive iPhone X and the inexpensive iPhone SE will be discontinued this year.

Microsoft Surface Go launched for Rs 27,000, competes against the 6th Gen iPad

Microsoft has officially launched the most affordable 2-in-1 notebook - the Microsoft Surface Go in the USA. It will go against the likes of the Apple's 6th Gen iPad. The Surface Go notebook is priced at $399 (Rs 27,000), which makes it the most affordable computer from Microsoft.

Samsung opens world’s largest mobile factory in Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have inaugurated Samsung Electronics' new mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday.

Samsung also launched its 'Make for the world' initiative, aimed to export phones manufactured in India to overseas market.

WhatsApp to label forwarded messages to fight fake news

WhatsApp has announced that its app will be labeling forwarded messages in one-on-one and group chats. This will help users figure out if the messages being sent to them was written by the person who sent them the message, or it's a forwarded message. This will also the company fight against fake news which has been a big issue for the platform, especially in India.

Futuristic Oppo Find X launched in India

Oppo Find X has finally been launched for the Indian market. The smartphone has been touted as the most innovative product form the company. It is priced at Rs 59,990 and will go on sale starting August 3. It comes with 8GB RAM and 356GB of storage. The pre-orders will debut on July 25 via Flipkart and retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with optional keyboard and S Pen surfaces in press images

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 have recently surfaced on the web. The renders show a white variant of the tablet with an optional keyboard cover. The images were posted by the known tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks). The renders also show the S Pen in white color. It appears to be different than its precursor.

Apple launches 2018 MacBook Pro with faster processor and new keyboard

Apple has launched its much anticipated 2018 editions of MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch with Touch Bar. Both the devices are powered by 8th-gen Intel Core processors. The 15-inch model claims to offer two times faster performance than the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tipped to cost a whopping Rs. 79,000

Samsung is just days away from unveiling the next iteration of its Note series. With launch date inching closer, the speculations are pouring in at a high rate. Until now, there was no word about the pricing of the phone, but fresh information from Poland reveals an estimate of how much the Galaxy Note9 might cost. The reports suggest that the phablet could cost a whopping Rs 79,000.

