BSNL join hands with Detel for feature phones, plans to launch 4G services in Jan

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has joined hands with mobile handset maker Detel to offer feature phone at the price of Rs 499.

The new feature phone was announced by Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha in Jaipur.

The Detel D1 would surely go a long way in providing mobile phone and mobile services to the remote rural population at a very economical rate and will help in increasing rural teledensity. BSNL is touting this initiative as 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,' from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the telco said.

The new feature phone comes with the 1.44-inch monochrome display and works on GSM 2G network.

Meanwhile, the telco is planning to launch its 4G services in Kerala and in Odisha by next month.

According to a PTI report, BSNL is seeking another 5MHz spectrum in the 2100 MHz band, which it wants to fund by offering additional equity to its promoter, the government.

The telco also plans to have a separate brand identity for 4G services.

To recall, the company partner domestic handset maker Micromax 4G VoLTE enabled "BHARAT-1".

4G feature phone from Micromax which is branded as "BHARAT-1", is available at Rs. 22,00/- and has all facilities which are required for the 4G user.

The telco has also bundled a voucher worth Rs 97/- per month which provides unlimited voice and unlimited data to the consumer.