BSNL Revises Rs. 398 Plan; Offering Unlimited Data And Calling

BSNL has come up with a new offer for its customers in the country. The telecom operator has revised its special tariff voucher of Rs. 398 plan. The revised plan is now providing unlimited data for 30 days. The company said that this plan is best for online classes and work from home.

BSNL Revised Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan: Check Details

The BSNL plan of Rs. 398 is providing unlimited data, unlimited calling without any restriction, and 100 free messages to all networks. This plan was launched in January 2021; however, after getting a good response the telecom operator has extended the plan and now, available in all telecom circles.

In addition, the company said that the free messages will available in-home and national roaming, including the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai. However, these message benefits are not available on the international numbers and premium numbers.

It is worth mentioning that the state-run telecom operator BSNL can discontinue this service at any time in case there is misuse, fraudulent use, unauthorized telemarketing, and commercial use.

How To Activate BSNL Rs. 398 Plan?

Notably, this plan applies to all new and existing prepaid users. This prepaid plan is available in telecom circles. This pack is available on an online portal, My BSNL application, retailer shops, and BSNL CSC. However, self-care activation is not possible right now as the company has not activated the same plan on the platform.

BSNL Removes Rs. 247 Plan

The telecom operator has also modified Rs. 247 plan. The revised plan STV 247 now offers 50GB of data for 30 days. Similarly, the company has revised Rs. 1,999 plan and users will get 500GB of data.

In addition, the company said Rs. 1,999 plan is providing free access to Eros Now entertainment services, BSNL Tunes along with unlimited song change facility, and free Lokdhun content without any extra cost.

The above plans are already available in all circles. The other plan of Rs. 447 comes with activation charges and users have to pay Rs. 12. The implementation comes after the 43rd amendment of the Telecom Tariff Order.

