Reliance Jio adds 13 million subscibers in September: COAI

According to a new data by COAI, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has added 13 million subscribers this year in September.

While, incumbents like Bharti Airtel, Idea and Vodafone together lost over 1 crore customers.

However, data said that Sunil Mittal-led Airtel continues to hold the top position, with total mobile subscribers reaching 343.52 million and Jio follows Airtel, with 239.23 million subscribers.

The report also provides mobile subscriber numbers for individual circles. UP (East) circle remained at the top with a total of 87.53 million subscribers followed by Maharashtra at 84.70 million subscribers.

Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, stated, "The telecom industry is an enabler of comprehensive growth and an empowered society, where every individual gets a chance to partake in the economic growth of the country. The industry has ensured that the Government's Digital India programme reaches the farthest corners of the country and everyone reaps the benefit of new communication technologies. All the operators are committed to their customers with the services across the country, and have begun heavily diversifying their services beyond voice & data for the consumer."

The data also pointed out that India's private telecom service providers (COAI member TSPs) have a total of 1017.71 million mobile subscribers. This includes subscriber figures of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) as of August 2018.

In fact, TRAI in its subscriber data said Jio added 12.18 million subscribers in August, while Vodafone added 1.14 million and Airtel only 1 million.

The report also said that the top five the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (239.23 million), Bharti Airtel (96.12 million), Vodafone (51.25 million), Idea Cellular (44.24 million) and BSNL (11.19 million) as on 31st August 2018.

While, wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.16 million), Bharti Airtel (2.24 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.36 million), MTNL (0.81 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (0.76 million) at the end of the month.