Vodafone-Idea Testing 5G Network; Achieves 3.7 Gbps Speed In Trials News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has started 5G trials in India. The telecom operator has managed to achieve the highest speed during the trials. The company posted a download speed of about 3.7 Gbps with the mmWave spectrum band. Notably, the trials have been conducted in Pune city.

Besides, the telco received 1.5 Gbps in the 3.5 GHz band in Gandhinagar. This announcement comes two weeks after Airtel conducted cloud gaming sessions via mid-band in Manesar.

It is worth noting that Vodafone-Idea is testing 5G technology on the government 5G spectrum in Pune and Gandhinagar. The telecom operator is testing technology with Ericsson and Nokia. In addition, the company is also eyeing virtualized networks and conducting OpenRAN trials to grasp the upcoming technology.

"We are now testing the NextGen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future," Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said.

Vodafone-Idea Lab In Pune: Check Details

The telecom operator announced that it has deployed its 5G trials in a lab setup and achieved 3.7 Gbps speed via low latency on the spectrum band. Vodafone-Idea received mmWave high bands, such as 26 GHz from the Department of Telecommunication. For the unaware, mmWave offers a wide spectrum coverage on a short distance.

Reliance Jio And Airtel 5G Trials: Check Details

Notably, two of the leading telecom operators are also testing their networks on the 5G spectrum. Both companies have joined gear makers to test the same in the country. However, Reliance Jio is testing through indigenously developed 5G equipment (technology was developed by the telecom operator).

The trials have been conducted in Mumbai, whereas Jio is likely to partner with Ericsson for testing in Delhi and Nokia for Pune. There are also chances Jio might partner with Samsung for testing networks in Gujarat. Meanwhile, BusinessLine reported that Jio is also planning to conduct trials in Hyderabad.

The 5G spectrum is expected to take place in February or January 2022, which is why telcos want to test the speed and technology soon as all want to be ready with the upcoming technology.

Best Mobiles in India