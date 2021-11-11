YouTube Dislike Button: YouTube To Hide Number Of Dislikes On Videos: Boon Or Bane? News oi-Vivek

YouTube is currently the world's most popular video platform, where content creators upload videos and earn money. YouTube, which is currently under Google, generates revenue from ads and then takes a cut as a platform fee from the content creators.

YouTube is now all set to introduce a new feature, where it will hide the number of dislikes on a video. Again, it might not look like much. However, it will have a huge impact, especially on the viewers.

Nothing Changes For Content Creators

Do note that, even though users will not be able to look at the number of dislikes, the content creators will be able to see the same via the creator console. This should help to understand the performance of the video and help the creators to make the right content that will be appreciated by the audience.

Massive Set Back For Audience

YouTube hosts millions of how-to videos, which helps users get quick resolutions for their issues. When I search for a specific how-to video on YouTube, I usually look at the number of likes and dislikes. A video with more likes and fewer dislikes is likely to contain a proper solution.

In a similar fashion, a video with more dislikes rather than likes might not be of much use to me. If YouTube stops showing me the number of dislikes, then I might have to watch the entire video to ensure if the video is helpful or not.

Again, this has a positive impact on the content creator, where the creator will get an additional view, which generates revenue. As an audience, I might just a couple of minutes of my time, with no outcome or the solution that I am looking for.

Remember The Most Disliked YouTube Video?

The most disliked video on YouTube is actually produced by "YouTube". The platform released YouTube Rewind 2018 by the end of 2018, which currently is the most disliked video, which currently has 19 million dislikes and 3 million likes. It looks like the YouTube Rewind 2018 could be the reason for the company to hide the number of dislikes.

Boon Or Bane?

Again, YouTube hiding the number of likes is definitely a boon for the content creator, while the same is a bane for the audience. Given YouTube has already made its mind, there is nothing much we can do about it. However, there is a middle way to this issue, where, YouTube can actually give an option to the content creator an option to show or hide the number of likes.

