ICMR, IIT To Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines Via Drones For Efficient Vaccine Drive

COVID-19 situation in India is getting alarming worse by the minute in India with hospitals and medical centers running out of oxygen. Thankfully, the COVID-19 vaccine drive has continued to push on, allowing a large population to get vaccinated. In the latest news, the COVID-19 vaccines could be delivered by drones in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Drone Delivery

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is joining hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur to launch a study on the feasibility of drone delivery for COVID-19 vaccines in India. The update comes right after the Health Ministry announced the third vaccine drive for 18 years and above, starting May 1.

Additionally, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have approved the study the drone delivery. Going into the details, the MoCA released a press statement citing that ICMR and IIT Kanpur have been granted the conditional exception from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021. The study is expected to go on for a year, which is the period of exemption from UAS Rules.

"Now, therefore, the Central Government, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 70 of the UAS Rules, 2021, grants conditional exemption to the Applicant for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier, from the UAS Rules 2021 for the afore-mentioned purpose," the official statement reads.

The study of drone delivery for the COVID-19 vaccine also includes a collaboration with Bengaluru-based CDSpace Robotics Pvt Ltd. and Bharat Biotech.

Will Drone Delivery Help?

If we bring drones into the COVID-19 vaccine drive, it will certainly boost the process of delivery and accessibility to people. Moreover, the drones will also help in the speedy and efficient delivery of the vaccine, especially in remote areas. That said, it could still take a while to bring drones to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the study is only beginning now, it could take a while to efficiently rollout drones for delivering the vaccine.

