India Now Has Its First Drone Complaint Solutions Provider

Skylark Drones has announced the launch of "Patang", India's first drone compliant with the NP-NT (No permission - No take-off) protocol as outlined by the DGCA under the Digital Sky regulatory framework for drones.

The compliant drone will help build a new ecosystem for the nascent commercial drone industry in the country and will give the sector a significant boost. With the compliance solution now a reality, adherence to the protocol becomes simpler and significantly lowers the barrier to entering the Indian market for drone manufacturers across the globe.

The solution now makes it possible for drones to be used on a large scale for commercial use cases and, eventually, for consumer applications. Skylark Drones worked in collaboration with Digital India for Collective Empowerment (DICE) to initially develop an open-source ecosystem to foster compliance within the drone ecosystem in India.

In a span of four years, the Indian drone ecosystem has transitioned from an environment where drones were banned from commercial use to the conceptualization of the Digital Sky platform. This has helped the development of indigenous compliance solutions and offerings by Skylark Drones.

Speaking on the launch, Mrinal Pai, COO & Co-founder of Skylark Drones said, "We have seen the benefits of drone usage for enterprises first-hand, and are extremely proud to be at the forefront of developing and adopting the compliant-drone technology. We are glad to be one of the first companies to be compliant with Digital Sky. We look forward to seeing the impact of the compliance solution that we will be offering to Indian as well as foreign manufacturers, following the DGCA guidelines.".

The drone technology might see a sudden boom in the country with several companies testing their drones. Recently, an online food delivery platform Zomato successfully tested its drone delivery technology with the help of a hybrid drone.

The company aims to reduce the time taken for the order to reach the customers. The company claims the test was conducted as per the guidelines of DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation).

