How To Add Family Members To Your Vi Postpaid Plans How To oi-Priyanka Dua

All three private telecom operators are offering several services to their postpaid customers, including an add-on connection to family members. The add-on connection allows you to add your family member to your existing bill without paying for that connection.

Similarly, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering three postpaid plans that ships this offer. The postpaid plans are available at Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999. These postpaid plans are offering two, three, and five extra connections. However, there are users that do not understand how to use this feature. So, in that case, we are listing some tips and tricks that allow you to add your family members to your postpaid connection.

Step 1: You need to go and check the company's postpaid page. Then, you need to enter your phone number, location, and connection preference, which means that you are looking for a new number or looking for upgradation facilities.

Step 2: After filling in all the details, you need to tap on the Next button. Then, you have to choose the postpaid plan and tap on the Buy button. Then, you need to choose the number for the primary connection and for the other connections.

Step 3: After that, you need to enter the address where do you want a SIM card along with a date when do you want that card.

Step 4: You have to enter the personal details of the family members and have to make the payment online via debit or credit card, online payment, and online banking. Once it is done, your SIM card will be delivered to your given address on the same date.

The most important part of these family postpaid plans is that you don't have to pay an extra amount for the separate connections. In addition, these plans come with content benefits, which means all will get access to the content benefit. It also includes Mobile Shield insurance and data rollover facilities.

Best Mobiles in India