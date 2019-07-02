ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Make Partition On Hard Drive With Few Simple Steps

    By
    |

    Hard drive partition is not a very tough job but for them who don't know is really a complicated one. Multiple drives help the user to organise their files and keep them as per their requirement. To make this process of hard drive partition easier here are some simple steps which you can follow and do it of your own.

    How To Make Partition On Hard Drive With Few Simple Steps

     

    Do note that you need to partition the drive before using it if its a new one. The process of splitting the drive is also the same on the existing drive. In this article, I will let you know how to do it with Windows 10.

    How To Do Hard Drive Partition

    1. So the very first thing you need to do is to search Disk management from the Windows search box and open it. Or else you can directly right click on the Windows key and select the Disk management option.
    2. Now you can see the hard drives which are available in your PC or laptop. Now select the drive which you want to split, right click on it and select the shrink volume.
    3. Now your PC will start calculating the free space which you can allocate to the new part. Once it's done you will see a pop-up window which will ask you the amount of space you want to allocate to the new drive.
    4. You have to input the size of the new part and hit the Shrink button. This will take some time to finish and once it is done you can see new virtual drives in your My PC app.

    So this is how you can do the disk partition at your home without taking it to a PC expert or technician.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: hard drive how to news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue