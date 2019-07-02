How To Make Partition On Hard Drive With Few Simple Steps How To oi-Karan Sharma

Hard drive partition is not a very tough job but for them who don't know is really a complicated one. Multiple drives help the user to organise their files and keep them as per their requirement. To make this process of hard drive partition easier here are some simple steps which you can follow and do it of your own.

Do note that you need to partition the drive before using it if its a new one. The process of splitting the drive is also the same on the existing drive. In this article, I will let you know how to do it with Windows 10.

How To Do Hard Drive Partition

So the very first thing you need to do is to search Disk management from the Windows search box and open it. Or else you can directly right click on the Windows key and select the Disk management option. Now you can see the hard drives which are available in your PC or laptop. Now select the drive which you want to split, right click on it and select the shrink volume. Now your PC will start calculating the free space which you can allocate to the new part. Once it's done you will see a pop-up window which will ask you the amount of space you want to allocate to the new drive. You have to input the size of the new part and hit the Shrink button. This will take some time to finish and once it is done you can see new virtual drives in your My PC app.

So this is how you can do the disk partition at your home without taking it to a PC expert or technician.

