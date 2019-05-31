Now BSNL Bharat Fibre Service Reaches Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura News oi-Priyanka Dua

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its Bharat Fibre services in Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura.

According to BSNL, Bharatfibre, FTTH premium service, delivers high-speed internet and high-quality voice service to its customers. In fact, customer can choose from various data plans available with unlimited voice calling which BSNL is offering a very attractive price.

"When it comes to fiber-based internet, the demand in northeastern states is no less. Everyone wants to be connected to the information superhighways, and we want to make these digital highways, the key drivers in economic growth happening in the northeastern part of the country. So bringing Bharatfibre to the northeastern states has been a meticulously worked out plan and we are very delighted to announce the wide coverage of FTTH service that has happened in the last couple of months in these states, said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL Board.

Bharat Fibre services are provided using the latest internet technologies using optical fiber right up to the customer premises. The network reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured.

"Our channel partners are reaching out to the customers, explaining the benefits of BSNLs high-speed internet and quality voice services, with additional entertainment offerings like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Eros, etc. We have plans to roll out the Bharat fiber services in all the states by entering into such business partnerships with the local franchisee and Cable TV operators, Banzal added.

The telco has also launched its BharatFibre services in Andaman Nicobar Islands by partnering with local cable operators.

Currently, on many places on the islands, the broadband services are not feasible due to non-availability of copper cable. Since the local Cable TV services are available in almost all households in Andaman Nicobar Islands.

Since the Bharat Fibre services are provided on optical fiber right up to the customer premises, reliability and better quality of services to the customers are assured, the telco informed.

BSNL is also executing Government of India funded submarine cable project in Andaman Nicobar Islands, which will further increase the internet bandwidth available to the A&N Island customers, to make them at par with mainland customers.