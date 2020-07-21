BSNL Offering 22GB Data Per Day At Rs.1,299 News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has announced the launch of a new broadband plan, where it is offering 22GB data at Rs. 1,299 per month. The newly launched plan is known as 22GB CUl, and it is offering 22GB daily data at 10 Mbps speed. Once the limit ends, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. This is an upgrade of Rs. 1,199 broadband plan.

BSNL 22GB CUL Broadband Plan Details

This plan is already available in all circles, except in Andaman & Nicobar, reported Telecomtalk. Besides, the company has also announced three different methods to make payment of this plan. If you choose this plan on an annual basis, then you have to pay Rs. 12,990. This plan allows you to save Rs. 2,598. If you opt for this plan for two years, then you have shell out Rs. 24,681, and you can save Rs. 6,495, while three years plan allows you to save Rs. 10, 392, and for that, you have to pay Rs. 36, 372.

Moving to the benefits, this plan is offering an email address along with 1GB free cloud storage. BSNL also allows users to buy IP address at Rs. 2000, if users choose this plan for an annual basis.

However, to avail this offer, users need to pay a security deposit. The internet service provider is also offering rent-free on landline services along with unlimited calling, including STD calling with this plan. In fact, those customers that using Rs. 1,199 will be migrated to Rs. 1,299 plan and they will get 22GB data per day.

Apart from that, BSNL has launched a prepaid voucher between Rs. 97 up to Rs. 1,999. The latest development comes after BSNL launched Rs. 94 and Rs. 95 plan, where it is offering 3GB data at 100 minutes for calling on other networks.

These vouchers activate automatically ones the validity of the ongoing plans ends. These plans are available at Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999.

