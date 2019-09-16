Realme XT Vs Realme 5 Pro: Which One You Should Buy?

Realme XT VS Realme 5 Pro

These aggressively priced products are giving a tough fight to the competition, especially Xiaomi's product portfolio which is very well received by the audience in India. If you were also planning to buy a budget smartphone, Realme's new product line-up can be a great option. However, which handset you should go for?

Should you invest in the Realme XT, which is the world's first 64MP camera handset or the Realme 5 Pro that also brings a pretty capable 48MP quad-lens camera setup?

Realme XT also brings a Super AMOLED display and a premium design. Let's compare the features and specifications of the two devices so that you get a better idea of which one to buy.

You can also read our reviews of the Realme XT and Realme 5 Pro on Gizbot.com to have a detailed performance overview of the two feature-packed smartphones from the house of Realme. Let's get started with the comparison.

Realme XT vs Realme 5 Pro- Realme XT Feels More Premium

Even though both the handsets look and feel quite similar, Realme XT comes across as a much premium-looking premium handset. It is the first smartphone from the company to sport a glass-back design.

The rear panel of the device boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, whereas Realme 5 Pro offers a polycarbonate back panel. The Gorilla Glass 5 does not scratch as easily as the polycarbonate shell. But that doesn't mean Realme 5 Pro is not any good or lacks durability. It also brings a sturdy design.

Realme 5 Pro weighs 184 grams and has 8.90mm thickness . Realme XT weighs 183 grams and is slightly thinner at 8.55m. Realme 5 Pro is available in Crystal Green and Crystal Blue variants, whereas the Realme XT comes in Pearl Blue and Pearl White color variants. The Pearl White color variant of the Realme XT is easily the best-looking sub 20K smartphone in the Indian market.

Display- 6.4 AMOLED vs 6.3” IPS LCD

It's not just the design; Realme XT also brings a better display. The smartphone boasts a 6.4" Super AMOLED screen, whereas Realme 5 Pro flaunts a 6.3" IPS LCD display. While the screen resolution is similar, i.e. 1,080 x 2,340 pixels, the Super AMOLED panel of the Realme XT feels livelier and serves better for multimedia jobs.

Both the screens have a dewdrop notch at top and offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both the devices offer impressive screen-to-body ratio. If you love streaming movies and playing games on your handset, Realme XT's AMOLED display will serve you better. It comes across as a punchier display with deeper blacks and vivid overall image/video output.

Another major difference is fingerprint security. Realme XT brings in-screen fingerprint scanner to the table whereas the Realme 5 Pro offers the conventional fingerprint scanner. The in-screen fingerprint scanner on the Realme XT is quite snappy and accurate.

Hardware and Software

Coming onto the CPU and software, both the devices are powered by the snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and pack up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Snapdragon 712 chipset uses the Kryo 360 cores but is aided by a snappier Adreno 616 GPU. The powerful GPU offers better graphical performance.

The SD712 chipset scored 1,21,804 in Antutu. It touched 2,067 in 3D Mark slingshot extreme- Open GL and scored 1,981 in slingshot extreme-Vulkan test.

Both the handsets preformed really well during the review time. These devices can handle the popular game titles such as PUBG and Asphalt 9, and can run multiple applications at the same time without any performance issues.

Realme XT and Realme 5 Pro run on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. The ColorOS 6.0 is not as intuitive as stock Android user interface; however, it is visually appealing and works smoothly. I haven't faced any major issues on the Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT.

Both the devices feel snappy and free of any app crashes. The ColorOS 6.0 also offers some useful features like App clone, Driving mode, gesture support, Smart slider, etc.

Camera- 64MP vs 48MP Quad-Lens Camera Systems

Camera is another department where both the devices have a major difference. Realme XT is the world's first 64MP camera smartphone. The rear panel of the handset flaunts a quad-camera featuring a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme 5 Pro also brings a quad-lens setup with 48MP primary lens + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth-sensor + 2MP macro lens. Both the smartphones boast a 16MP selfie camera.

As I have mentioned in my review, the 64MP sensor on the Realme XT captures slightly crisp shots than the 48MP sensor. It makes sense for users who spend a lot of time in landscapes and street photography. However, in regular scenarios, the 16MP and 12MP pixel-binned shots from both the devices get the job done.

Battery Life And Connectivity

As far as battery life is concerned, Realme XT is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery cell, whereas the Realme 5 Pro is backed by a slightly bigger 4,035mAh battery unit. Both the devices get VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging support and a 20W fast charger in the box.

Both the handsets offer a dedicated microSD card with support of up to 256GB of expandable storage. You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing And Variants

Realme XT comes in three variants. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Realme 5 Pro is also available in three variants. The price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. You will need to spend Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant costs Rs. 16,999.

Which One You Should Buy?

We would recommend you to go for the new Realme XT handset. If you have a tight budget, simply purchase the entry-level variant of the Realme XT. The 4GB RAM is sufficient for everyday tasks and you can anytime use the dedicated microSD card to expand the 64GB internal storage. With Realme XT, you get a better display, in-screen fingerprint scanner a premium design and the 64MP quad-camera setup.