Google might drop Pixel Brand next year: Report

Google is ready to launch the Pixel 3Xl for the users, however, the company is considering what to do with the Pixel lineup.

    Google Pixel 3 XL leaks have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The leaked renders have revealed that the Pixel 3 XL might follow the latest trend of a notched display. However, some new findings have revealed otherwise. If the new reports are to be believed then the future of the Pixel lineup could be uncertain.

    According to a report from Beebom, the Pixel 3XL review done by mobile-review.com was not glowing and the author had called the Pixel 3 XL as "predictable and boring". The author has further also said that Google is currently developing 7 other prototypes of the Pixel smartphones.

    The review was quoted as saying "Two of them are Pixel of the third generation, one with a flexible screen, and it's a distant prototype of 2020, and four models that can be considered an update of the Pixel line."

    It is being further said that while Google is ready to launch the Pixel 3 XL for the users, however, the company is considering what to do with the Pixel lineup. This further makes things more confusing. "Another option looks like launching completely new devices on another chassis (the external design is completely similar), but marketing communication is not ready for them," the review mentions.

    The review finally mentions that Google wants to haul the new devices and, "perhaps, give up the name Pixel, [to] choose something new." As per the reviewer, Google is pondering again and after failing with the Nexus lineup the company might give up on Pixel brand as well. The reviewer had further mentioned that Google wants to start on "a clean slate and underline it with a new name."

    There is no concrete evidence to support the claim and it appears that we will have to wait and watch what move Google makes in order to rejuvenate its lineup and whether the Pixel brand will live up to see the day of the light.

    To recall, the Google Pixel 3XL is expected to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. At its core, the Pixel 3XL might be packed with an Octa-Core (Quad x 1.77GHz and Quad x 2.80GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 4GBof RAM and 64GB native storage capacity.

    Friday, August 24, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
