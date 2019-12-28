ENGLISH

    Huawei Mate Xs Gets 3C Nod: Likely To Launch At MWC 2020

    By
    |

    Huawei's possible second-generation folding smartphone has finally received a nod from 3C certification, indicating at an official launch in the coming days. According to the latest listing at 3C certification, the Huawei phone with the model number TAH-AN00m will be called as the Huawei Mate Xs.

    Huawei Mate Xs Gets 3C Nod: Likely To Launch At MWC 2020

     

    The listing also confirms that the phone will support a 5G network by default with backward compatibility for 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE networks. Besides, this device will also support 65W fast charging at 20V and 3.25A rating.

    Huawei Mate Xs Specifications

    The Huawei Mate Xs will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Compared to the first-generation model, the upcoming model is expected to be lighter in weight.

    The phone is likely to include a similar camera setup and a similar out-fold display, probably with 2K or QHD resolution. The phone will probably ship with Android 10 OS with EMUI 10 skin on top. However, as of now, there is no information on support for GPS (Google Play Services).

    In terms of looks and aesthetics, the Huawei Mate Xs might look identical to the Huawei Mate X. However, it is likely to use newer materials in its construction, making it sturdier compared to its predecessor. As the first-gen product was said to have a flimsier plastic screen, which can break easily even with normal day-to-day usage.

    If everything goes as per expectations, the brand is likely to introduce the Huawei Mate Xs at the Mobile World Congress 2020, Barcelona. The company is most likely to sell the phone in the select European markets. The price of this device is expected to be similar to the Huawei Mate X and is likely to cost around 2,000 Euros.

    Via

    Read More About: huawei news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
