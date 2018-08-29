Nokia 6.1 Plus first sale in India at 12 PM: Discounts and offers

Last week, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones in India. While the 5.1 Plus will be made available only in September, the 6.1 Plus will go on sale for the first time today. Until now, the smartphone was available for pre-booking and the shipping is to debut tomorrow.

Nokia 6.1 Plus has been launched in India for Rs. 15,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the official Nokia Shop. It has been launched in three colors - Black, Blue and White and carries the credits for being the first Nokia smartphone to arrive with a notch display. While the Flipkart listing shows all the three colors, the Nokia Shop lists only the Black color option.

Nokia 6.1 Plus offers

The smartphone is available with enticing launch offers on buying it from Flipkart. You can get no cost EMI on using an HDFC credit or debit card or Bajaj EMI card. Also, you can avail 5% additional discount on using an ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit card.

At the launch event, it was announced that there is an Airtel cashback of Rs. 1,800 for the customers. Also, Airtel subscribers buying the Nokia smartphone can avail up to 240GB of free data on specific recharges.

Given the price point of the smartphone, we can expect it to be a direct challenger to the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro among others.

Cashify buyback program

Soon after the launch of the smartphone in India, Nokia announced that the device will come under the Cashify buyback program launched earlier this month. Under this program, buyers of the smartphone can get it at a relatively lesser amount if they exchange an older smartphone.

To avail the Nokia 6.1 Plus under the Cashify buyback program, you should choose to buy it from Nokia Shop. Once you purchase the smartphone under the Start Buyback program, the Cashify team will contact you and verify if you wish to exchange your device. Once the verification is complete, they will pick your old device right from your doorstep and hand over the cash to you.