Sharp Aquos R2 Compact with dual notches and Snapdragon 845 SoC officially announced

Sharp, the Japanese tech giant prominently known for TVs and other consumer electronics products has launched a new smartphone for the consumers. The company has unveiled Sharp Aquos R2 Compact smartphone which is the first of its kind to sport dual notch on the display. While the top of the display offers a waterdrop notch, the bottom panel has another notch in order to accommodate the fingerprint scanner on the device. Apart from the dual notch display design the smartphone also packs some top-of-the-line features which will surely allow the device to deliver a lag free performance.

Sharp Aqous specification and features:

The Sharp Aquos R2 Compact smartphone packs a compact 5.2-inch IGZO LCD display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display has a 2.5D curved tempered glass coating on top for screen protection. The compact screen size will make it easy for the users to operate the smartphone with a single hand.

For imaging, the smartphone makes use of a single rear camera module comprising of a 22.6MP primary CMOS sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP camera with a wide f/2.2 aperture to capture selfies and to make video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone draws its power from Qualcomm's top-end processor Snapdragon 845 which is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You also get the option to expand the storage via microSD card slot. The device runs on latest Android 9 Pie and is backed by a smaller 2,500mAh battery. Considering that the device packs a comparatively smaller display size, we can expect a decent battery backup from the device.

Besides, Sharp has also unveiled a concept video of Aquous R2 Compact which is expected to be available in the company's hometown Japan via SoftBank. The device is expected to be available starting mid-January. As of now, the company has not revealed any specific information related to the pricing of the smartphone and it is also not clear when the device will make its way to the Indian market. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same.