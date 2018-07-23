Google Chrome for Android begins testing 'Quick Replies' in notifications

Google appears to be working on a number of new features for its Chrome browser. The latest Chromium Gerrit update reveals that the tech giant has begun testing 'quick replies' feature for its browsers internally.

When a user opens a website in the Chrome browser, it already has the capability to send the users a pop-up notification. However, with the help of quick replies, users will be able to respond to the messages from the notification center, without the need to open the browser again and again.

The new feature resembles that of what can be spotted on the number of messaging apps, where the users can see new messages in the notification with a reply tab below them. This feature was first introduced with the Android 7.0 Nougat about two years ago, however, it is currently being tested for Chrome now.

The new feature primarily aims at making the messaging experience on the mobile website flawless for the users; however, the platforms will need to support the quick reply feature for the same. This feature is said to be handy for the PWAs which include a support/chat feature, like a user's favorite food delivery or social platform.

As Chrome gives a user the ability to test the new feature by updating the "flags" in its browser, there is currently no flag available for the 'quick replies' on any of the public channels as of now. This implies that a user will not be able to get their hands on the new feature straight away and will have to wait for the feature to be ready for the masses.

