BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 36GB Data – Validity And Benefits

BSNL has been coming up with many new plans and has revised some of the to make these more beneficial for users. Recently, the state-run telecom operator came up with the Abhinandan-151 plan. Now, the company has revised this plan to offer more data benefits for its subscribers.

After the revision, the Rs. 151 prepaid plan from BSNL offers 50% more data benefits at the same price. This way, the plan will compete against that of other similar plans. However, BSNL offers only 2G or 3G data benefits and not 4G data for subscribers.

BSNL Abhinandan-151 Plan

Back in June this year, BSNL launched the Rs. 151 plan called BSNL Abhinandan plan. This plan offered 1GB of 2G/3G per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a validity period of 24 days. Now, it has been revised to provide 50% more data as mentioned above.

While the SMS and voice calling benefits are the same, this BSNL prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for the same validity period of 24 days. Notably, it offers unlimited data benefits as subscribers can continue using data at a lower speed of 40kbps after exhausting the 1.5GB of daily data benefit, claims TelecomTalk.

After the revision, the BSNL Abhinandan-151 plan will be on par with that of Reliance Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid plan. However, the latter comes with 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The other benefits include unlimited voice calling without any limit and 100 SMSes per day. So, this makes the Jio plan much better than the BSNL prepaid plan.

What We Think Of BSNL's New Move

There is no denying that BSNL is offering higher data benefits with the Rs. 151 data plan. Instead of the earlier 24GB of data, subscribers can now enjoy 36GB of data for the same validity period and price. However, there are few points that have to be noted. BSNL still lacks 4G services, so though there is unlimited data, after the FUP limit, the data speed is too slow that it cannot be used for applications other than basic browsing and sending messages on WhatsApp.

