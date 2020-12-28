Vi Offering Unlimited Calling And Extra 50GB Data With Rs. 1,499 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After migrating the 3G spectrum to the 4G network in Mumbai, Vi has launched a new offer for its customers. The telecom operator has announced extra data with newly launched plans. The operator is offering 50GB extra data with Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan. However, there might be a chance that this offer is specially designed for limited users as this requires verification, which could not be available for all users.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Plan For Rs. 1,499 Details

The telecom operator is providing unlimited calling along with 24GB of data and 100 messages per day for one year, which means this pack is available for 365 days, which means that this plan is providing 74GB of data. This plan is specially designed for those who are into calling and not in data.

However, the operator is providing 50GB of bonus data with the plan without any confirmation of how long this plan will stay. There are also chances that the company has launched this plan for the new year. But, there is a catch, as this offer is not available in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, reports Telecom Talk.

Vi Lost Millions Of Customers In October As Per TRAI Data

Meanwhile, Vi lost 2.7 million customers in October this year as per TRAI subscriber data. While India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has added 2.2 billion customers. The data said that Airtel has added 3.7 million customers during the same month.

Currently, Reliance Jio is providing services to 406. 36 million users, whereas Airtel's user base stands at 330. 29 million customers. Vi (Vodafone-Idea) user base stood at 292. 84 million. The data also highlighted that the user base stands at 960.91 million in October as against 958.45 million in September. On the other hand, mobile number portability has been increased to 529. 60 million in October.

Best Mobiles in India