ASUS 6Z New Android Update Brings Camera Improvements, Call Quality, and More

Asus 6Z which saw the light of day back in June received a software update just days after its launch. Now, the brand is rolling out another update. The firmware will further improve camera features, call quality, calling experience, and screenshot functionality.

Details Of New Software Update

The new software update is the FOTA version 16.1220.1906.167, which will considerably take some time to reach to the Indian users. The update comes with a mobile manager and cleanup launcher shortcut. It comes with increased touch sound on/off toggle, improved power consumption, optimized call quality, optimized EIS, improved super night mode, and more.

Specifications Of Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that is paired with Adreno 640 GPU, storage of 64/128/256GB, and 6/8GB RAM setup.

As for the cameras, the handset features a 48MP primary camera with dual-LED flash along with a 13MP ultra-wide secondary camera. The camera setup can be used both as rear as well as front cameras.

On the connectivity front, the 6Z includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with A-GPS, GLONASS, and dual SIM card tray. The phone is fitted with an enormous 5000 mAh battery, featuring quick charge 4.0 technology. It runs Android 9(Pie) and has a fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver color options in the Indian market. The ASUS 6Z is priced at Rs. 31,999 for 6GB/64GB, Rs. 34,999 for 6GB/128GB, and Rs. 39,999 for 8GB/256GB variant.

