    8 Best Music Streaming App In India That Offers The Best Music Listening Experience

    By
    |

    Over the last few years, there has been a huge change in how we consume music on-the-go. Thanks to affordable data packs, most of the smartphone users now use some sort of streaming service to listen to music on their smartphones, tablets, and even on computers.

    8 Best Music Streaming App In India

     

    To make your life easier, we have curated some of the best music streaming services available in India. Do note that, though most of these services are available free of cost, they also offer subscription models, where, one has to pay a fee to access features like ad-free streaming and offline listening.

    Amazon Prime Music

    Amazon Prime Music

    Amazon Prime Music was launched in India a few years ago. In the earlier days, it was only available for Amazon Prime members. However, this changed recently, where even the non-Prime members can now listen to Amazon Prime Music.

    If you have Prime subscription, then the Amazon Prime Music is one of the must use music service, as it offers an extensive range of western music and has an evergrowing library of local content as well.

    Spotify

    Spotify

    If you are interested in listening to high-quality music with exclusive albums, then Spotify is the service that you should checkout. Just like Prime Music, Spotify is also available for free and there is a paid version that lets users store music locally and offers an ad-free interface.

    Apple Music
     

    Apple Music

    Apple Music is a premium music streaming service, which comes with an annual subscription fee of Rs. 999 or a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 99. Though this is Apple's music service, it can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices without any issue.

    Gaana

    Gaana

    If you are into regional music, then Gaana is must-have music streaming app. Depending on your internet and listening pattern, the app will create a curated playlist that offers music that will match the taste of every individual. One can access Gaana for free and Gaana+ is the paid version of the same, where, one can get annual subscription packs.

    YouTube Music

    YouTube Music

    YouTube Music is part of YouTube, tailormade for music listening experience. It also offers a ton of regional, national, and international content, and one can enjoy it for free of cost. As usual, for those who opt subscription-based model will get additional perks like ad-free streaming.

    JioSaavn

    JioSaavn

    JioSaavn is an amalgamation of Jio Music and Saavn that offers a wide range of music. As of now, anyone can have access to JioSaavn, similarly, Jio network users can get the pro version for free for the first three months of usage. One can also access JiooSaan via a web browser as well.

    Wynk Music

    Wynk Music

    Just like Jio Saavn, Wynk Music is for Airtel users, although anyone can use this service. Wynk Music also offers an extensive range of music and podcast collection and uses less data while streaming music using mobile data. Wynk Music app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

    Hungama Music

    Hungama Music

    Hungama Music is also a freemium music streaming service, though one can access it. The service currently has more than 20 million user base. If you are into old Hindi music, then, Hungama Music is the app that you should have.

    Music apps features streaming
    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
