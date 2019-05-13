Tinder, the popular dating app amongst Millenians is getting a new India centric feature News oi-Vivek Tinder Lite will soon be available for Android smartphones

Tinder is working on a lite version of the Tinder app, which should occupy lesser storage space on the smartphone and will work with a slow internet connection. This app will be useful for those, who own an entry-level smartphone with a slow internet connection. As of now, there is no information on the exact date of launch for the Tinder Lite app.

The Tinder lite app is going to work just like a regular Tinder app with cutdown in the overall look and feel of the app, compared to the official Tinder app.

Brands like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have already released lite apps (available only in select markets), and Tinder also wants to own the part of the market, which still uses entry-level smartphones and does not have access to a high-speed internet connection.

A bit more about Tinder

Tinder is a highly successful dating app with millions of active users across the globe. According to a report, there are around 50 million active users, searching for a partner. With the lite version of the app, the company is aiming the increasing the user base, especially in the countries like India.

How does Tinder work?

Based on your age and gender preferences, Tinder will show some profiles nearby (based on GPS location), and a user has to swipe right if she/he is interested in the profile. If the same user right swipes on your profile, then you can chat with one another on the Tinder messegers section.

Tinder is available for both Android and iOS devices, and the service can also be used on a standard web-browser, although, the web version offers limited features.

For standard users, Tinder limits on the number of right swipes one can use. Tinder also offers a premium package under Tinder Gold branding, which offers unlimited likes, and you can check who has spied upon your profile.

