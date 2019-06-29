10.or G2 Limited Edition Model Launched – Will Be Available In During Amazon Prime Day Sale

ENGLISH

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    10.or or Tenor, an Amazon brand has launched a new limited edition called 10.or G2 Special Limited Edition in India. The device is claimed to have undergone up to 950 different Amazon quality tests and indeed turned out to be one of the best devices in the budget market. This limited edition phone will be out for sale during Amazon Prime 2019 Day sale commencing on July 15th, 2019.

    10.or G2 Limited Edition Model Launched

     

    10.or G2 Features And Specifications

    The 10.or G2 flaunts a 6.18-inch full HD+ 2.5D display, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels, offering a good cinematic view. The device can easily withstand damages as its display is layered with a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Amazon's newly launched device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU offering an ideal gaming experience.

    As far as the optics department is concerned, the 10.or G2 will not disappoint you and thus you can have better photography experience. This limited edition phone is stacked with a dual-camera configuration at the rear consisting a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The setup is guided with Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash that offers some amazing shots.

    With this camera module, you can even capture some 4K videos. While the front camera of the 10.or G2 also looks appealing. The device is rooted with a single and powerful sensor of 12MP with LED flash. You can conveniently get the best selfie shots and make clear and quality-rich video calls. Some features that will make your images look vivid and clear are beauty effects, portrait mode and more.

    The 10.or G2 is installed with a traditional fingerprint sensor. Its connectivity aspects cover 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and more. The smartphone is backed with an aggressively huge battery of 5,000 mAh which comes with 15W fast charging support.

     

    10.or G2 Price, Color, Availability In India

    The 10.or G2's price is yet not revealed in India, which users will certainly know in the coming days. The handset will be available in Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue color options. You can avail either of the color variants during the Amazon Prime Day sale starting from July 15th, 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
