Asus and Honor to roll out Android Oreo update for these devices by end of this month

It looks like several smartphones will soon be receiving Android Oreo update. From what we have heard, Asus and Huawei's sub-brand Honor are now gearing up to release the Oreo update for several of their smartphones.

As such, reports now suggest that Asus will be rolling out the Android Oreo update for ZenFone 4. An Asus forum moderator who goes by the name Green1_ASUS has reportedly confirmed that the ZenFone 4 with model number ZE554KL will be getting updated to Oreo by the end of this month.

Apart from Zenfone 4, it has also been said that Asus ZenFone 3 will receive the update soon. Well, screenshots of Asus ZenFone 3 running Android Oreo was leaked on the internet just last week. While the exact date of the rollout is yet to be revealed, we know that it is close.

As for Huawei's sub-brand Honor, the company has been releasing Android Oreo updates for some of their products like the Honor 9 and Honor V9. But now according to reports, two more handsets will be receiving the Oreo update.

Besides, Honor's CEO, George Zao, has reportedly confirmed with a Serbian online media publication that his company is currently beta testing Android Oreo for Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro. The CEO has also stated that Android 8.0 Oreo will soon be available for both Honor 8 and Honor 8 Pro and that the company will further upgrade other devices to the new version of the OS as well.

So if you own any of these devices, then you better keep a close eye on your notifications tab. After the rollout of Android Oreo update, users can take advantage of features like picture-in-picture mode, notification channels, notification dots, smart text selection, and much more.

All in all, it's nice to see that the companies are trying to be in tune with Google's Android updates and bring a good experience to its customers.

