Huawei P20 Lite (2019) Announced – How About Competition? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Huawei was long rumored to be working on a new smartphone, which could be the sequel to the P20 Lite launched last year. Now, this smartphone with the moniker Huawei P20 Lite (2019) has been announced in Europe. This is the latest mid-range smartphone to be launched by the company and features all the much-needed features.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) Price

Well, the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) is priced at 269 euros (approx. Rs. 21,000) and is available in Switzerland. It has been launched in three color options - Charming Red, Crush Blue and Midnight Black. As of now, the global availability of the device remains unknown.

Huawei P20 Lite (2019) - Specifications

The Huawei P20 Lite (2019) bestows a large 6.4-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone gets the power from the in-house Kirin 710 SoC based on the 12nm process. It is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and is teamed up with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The other hardware aspects include 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The newly launched Huawei smartphone is fueled by Android 9.0 topped with EMUI 9.0. It has quad cameras at the rear as seen on the Samsung Galaxy A9 launched late last year. These four camera sensors are positioned vertically at the top left corner of the smartphone. The camera department comprises a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 2MP third sensor and a 2MP fourth ToF sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP camera module housed within the punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen.

The other goodies on board the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery. The connectivity aspects include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, dual 4G VoLTE and a USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion About Huawei P20 Lite (2019)

We are yet to know if the Huawei P20 Lite (2019) will be launched in the global markets. But one thing we are certain about is that this smartphone comes with the necessary features that we have seen in the other affordable devices of late. So, it is launched at reasonable pricing, then it will pose a stiff challenge to the other models.