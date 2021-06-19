Just In
Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans Offering More Data Benefits From Reliance Jio: All Details Here
All private telecom players offer dozens of postpaid plans to their customers. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio ship prepaid packs under the mid-tier segment, which are not that expensive and not that affordable.
So, we are listing all benefits of the Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 599 and Vi plan of Rs. 699 postpaid plans, which will help you to choose a better pack.
Reliance Jio Postpaid Pack Of Rs. 599: Check Details
Let's start with Reliance Jio's pack of Rs. 599, where users get 100GB of data per month. After the consumption of the data, users have to pay Rs. 10 for each GB of data. In addition, users get an extra SIM card for the family member. Besides, a user gets a data rollover facility of up to 200GB of data.
It includes 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for 30 days. This pack also ships content benefits from the application like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and access to Jio applications.
Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Pack Of Rs. 699: Check Details
India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea offers a plan of Rs. 699, where the user gets unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit. Vi also provides unlimited calling and 100 messages per day.
Additionally, this pack offers access to OTT benefits from apps, including Prime Music, Voot Select, SunNXT, Vi Movies & TV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video,
and Prime Music.
Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan Vs Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plan
It is worth considering that the Vodafone-Idea pack is a clear winner as the user gets unlimited data without any restriction, while the Jio pack ships only 100GB of data every month.
However, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is leading in terms of providing OTT apps access because it ships content from Netflix, while Vi does not offer benefits from the same app.
In addition, the Reliance Jio plan offers extra connection with Rs. 599, which means users have to pay less for the same pack, but still, if you are consuming more data, then we suggest you choose the Vodafone-Idea plan and you should consider the same plan.
