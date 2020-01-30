ACT Fibernet Offering Extra 1.5TB Data With Discount On Netflix

ACT Fibernet ACT Blaze Plans

Act Fibernet is shipping a list of plans bundled with Netflix subscription with discounted rates. This list of plans is available for Bengaluru for the ACT Fibernet users. The fist on the list is ACT Blaze which comes with 100 Mbps bandwidth speed and offers 450GB data for a month. Meanwhile, you will also get an addition 1500GB (1.5TB) data if you're opting for 6 or 12 months subscription.

The monthly plan of ACT Blaze will cost you Rs. 1,059 alongside you will also receive a discount of Rs. 50 on Netflix plans.

Act Storm Plan

Second, on the list is Act Storm plans which offer 150Mbps bandwidth speed and ships with 650GB monthly data. This one will also offer additional 1500GB data on six-months and 12 months subscription. The ACT Storm comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,159 for one month, and also offers Rs. 50 off on Netflix subscription.

Act Fibernet ACT Lightning

The broadband service provider also offers ACT Lightning plan which offers 200 Mbps speed with 800GB data per month and the monthly plan will cost Rs. 1,399. This plan offers a cashback of Rs. 100 on Netflix subscription.

ACT Incredible Plan

The company also offers ACT Incredible plane which offers 1000GB with a bandwidth speed of 250 Mbps with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. This one offers a discount of Rs. 150 on Netflix subscription. Both the plans offer 1.5TB addition data on six-months and annual subscription.