    ACT Fibernet Offering Extra 1.5TB Data With Discount On Netflix

    By
    |

    After the launch of JioFiber, the broadband industry has seen a number of attractive broadband plans from other service providers. Jio has once again increased the competition in the industry by offering cheap broadband plans.The companies have also started offering OTT apps in their plans. Airtel users to offer free Netflix subscription with its plans. ACT Fibernet is one of the popular service providers across the nation has also started offering discounts on plans and on Netflix subscription.

    ACT Fibernet Offering Extra 1.5TB Data With Discount On Netflix

     

    Act Fibernet broadband plans range starts from 40 Mbps speed and go up to 1Gbps. Here is the list of Plans which offers a discount on Netflix and extra 1.5TB data.

    ACT Fibernet ACT Blaze Plans

    Act Fibernet is shipping a list of plans bundled with Netflix subscription with discounted rates. This list of plans is available for Bengaluru for the ACT Fibernet users. The fist on the list is ACT Blaze which comes with 100 Mbps bandwidth speed and offers 450GB data for a month. Meanwhile, you will also get an addition 1500GB (1.5TB) data if you're opting for 6 or 12 months subscription. 

    The monthly plan of ACT Blaze will cost you Rs. 1,059 alongside you will also receive a discount of Rs. 50 on Netflix plans. 

    Act Storm Plan
     

    Second, on the list is Act Storm plans which offer 150Mbps bandwidth speed and ships with 650GB monthly data. This one will also offer additional 1500GB data on six-months and 12 months subscription. The ACT Storm comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,159 for one month, and also offers Rs. 50 off on Netflix subscription. 

    Act Fibernet ACT Lightning

    The broadband service provider also offers ACT Lightning plan which offers 200 Mbps speed with 800GB data per month and the monthly plan will cost Rs. 1,399. This plan offers a cashback of Rs. 100 on Netflix subscription. 

    ACT Incredible Plan

    The company also offers ACT Incredible plane which offers 1000GB with a bandwidth speed of 250 Mbps with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. This one offers a discount of Rs. 150 on Netflix subscription. Both the plans offer 1.5TB addition data on six-months and annual subscription. 

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 12:27 [IST]
