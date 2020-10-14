ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Seven Cities; Offering More Data And Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

The third-largest wired broadband player ACT Fibernet is revamping its internet plans in the country. In fact, the company has been revising its plans since last month and added the seven cities to that list.

The list includes such as Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Guntur, Eluru, Nellore, Vijayawada, and Tirupati. After the revision, the company is offering more data and speed in seven cities. This development comes after Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

List Of Act Fibernet Revised Plans

The wired broadband plan is providing six plans in Hyderabad. However, now it is providing more data with its medium-tier plan. The first plan in the revised list is known as A-Max 1075, where the company is now offering 2000GB data at 125 Mbps speed at Rs. 1,075. Earlier, this plan used to offer 100 Mbps speed along with 1000GB data.

On the other hand, the other plan of Rs. 1,325 is providing 200 Mbps speed along with 3,000GB data. This plan is known as A-Max 1325. The other plan of Rs. 1,999 is now offering 3000GB data along with 300 Mbps speed. Earlier, it used to ship 200 Mbps speed until 1500GB plan. Similarly, the top-tier pack is now offering 1 Gbps speed until 4000GB data.

Meanwhile, the base plan is known as ACT Silver of Rs. 574, which is now offering 50 Mbps speed until 750GB data. Earlier, this plan used to offer 40 Mbps speed along with 400GB of data. Another plan of Rs. 749 ships 100Mbps speed along with 1500GB data. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,024 gets you 150 Mbps speed 1,500GB data as against 750GB data and 100 Mbps speed.

Apart from these plans, the company has revamped plans in the Visakhapatnam. The company has revised ACT Silver, ACT Gold, and ACT Diamond plans. These plans are now offering 750GB, 1500GB, and 3,000GB data, respectively.

