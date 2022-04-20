Just In
Dizo Watch S Review: Great Choice For First Time Smart Wearable Buyers
Dizo has unveiled another budget smartwatch in India just a month after launching the sub-Rs.2,500 Watch 2 Sports. With an introductory price of Rs. 1,999, the Watch S appears to be an alternate version of the Watch 2 Sports. The new Watch S also promises a 10-days battery life on one full charge. It comes with 110+ sports modes and supports 150+ watch faces customizable via the smartphone companion app.
- Affordable Price
- Bright Color Touch Screen
- Comfortable To Wear
- Long-Lasting Battery
- Real-Time Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitor
- 110+ Sports Modes
- Smartphone App Could Use Some Improvements
- Lacks 3rd Party Fitness App Data Sharing
Additionally, the Watch S comes equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and sleep tracker and has the most required wearable features such as weather forecasting, call notification, message reminder, timer, alarm reminder, and step goal completion reminder. Should this be your first smartwatch? Let's find out.
Dizo Watch S Display- 1.57” Curved LCD (220x320 Pixels Resolution)
The Dizo Watch S is the brand's first budget smart wearable with a rectangular display. It features a touch-enabled 1.57-inch LCD with a 200x320 pixel screen resolution and a respectable peak brightness of 550 nits. The relatively high peak brightness and reasonable pixel density are ideal for outdoor use. The screen offers good tactile feedback for the price and the big size ensures comfortable visibility of text and graphics.
Crisp Text & Vivid Icons
The Dizo Watch S supports 150+ watch faces. You can have five different watch faces on the wearable and can use the companion app to browse and set the remaining ones from a paired smartphone. Overall, the Dizo Watch S brings one of the best screens on a budget fitness wearable.
Dizo Watch S Design- Looks Premium & Feels Comfortable
The Dizo Watch S feels comfortable on the wrist, thanks to its lightweight design and soft silicone straps. We are testing the Classic Black color variant but you can also check out the wearable in Silver Blue and Golden Pink color options.
The golden pink wearable could be a good choice if you want to gift a nice-looking budget wearable to a female user. A hardware button is placed on the right edge that works as a power on/off and screen wake-up button.
Moderately Durable
The Watch S gets a water resistance rating of 1.5m, which isn't as good as 5ATM but should come in handy in the day-to-day routine for most users. If you are an avid swimmer, you should check out smart fitness bands with a 5ATM water-resistance rating as they will better resist any possible water damage.
General Performance & Features
The Watch S also runs the same UI as the Dizo Watch 2 Sports. The neatly-designed wearable software has an easy-to-use interface and works well with basic swipe gestures and on-screen taps. Since the LCD panel has a good touch response, the gestures and taps deliver appropriate feedback on the curved rectangular panel. Our Dizo Watch 2 Sports review will give you more information about the usability functions of the wearable software.
Lag-Free UI
Moving on, the raise to wake feature on the Watch S works surely wakes up the screen but its response time could have been faster. The Watch S lets you check the weather forecast, set alarms, and seamlessly control music playback and camera on a paired handset/tablet. Overall, the user interface is lag-free and all given utilities work well on this budget wearable.
Feels Sluggish While Synchronizing Watch Faces
The wearable only felt sluggish while synchronizing watch faces from the Dizo app. It can take up to 3 minutes for some watch faces to appear on the rectangular LCD display. A software update might speed us the process.
Dizo Watch S As A Sports Wearable
The Dizo Watch S offers more sports modes than you might ever need in your daily routine. It has 110+ sports modes including running, walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, mountaineering, cricket, hockey, football, horse riding, and much more. We believe the health tracking algorithm makes some adjustments to measure your workout regime as per the selected sports mode. The basic health data can be viewed on the watch, but to access the detailed report, a paired device is required.
Good Insights On Wrist & Detailed Reports On Smartphone App
Similar to the Dizo Watch 2 Sports, the Watch S also cannot share the recorded data with any third-party health & fitness app, which restricts the wearable's usability to some extent. But you do get holistic native health reports such as weekly, monthly and annual reports of step count, calories burnt, and distance covered. The recorded data can be shared to social media apps though.
24x7 Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring
Additionally, the budget wearable offers 24x7 real-time heart rate monitoring and can also track sleep patterns. The watch shows your awake time, light sleep, and deep sleep duration. Besides, a very useful feature comes in the form of menstrual cycle tracking for females. Dizo also mentions that a future OTA update will let you track the running route using the In-app GPS of the connected smartphone.
Battery Life & Connectivity
The Dizo Watch S offers a long-lasting battery life. It can easily last for a week and even more if used judiciously. Altering the real-time heart rate monitoring can increase/decrease the battery life. The wearable takes around 90-100 minutes for a full refuel of its 200mAh battery cell. Our review unit maintained solid connectivity with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13.
Should You Consider Buying The Dizo Watch S?
The Dizo Watch S is a feature-packed budget wearable with impressive real-life performance. If you are just starting your fitness journey and want a budget health tracker, it can be a worthwhile investment. The fitness tracker cum smartwatch is priced at Rs. 2,299 but will be available at an introductory price of just Rs. 1,999 during the first sale starting from 26th April 2022, 12 pm onwards on Flipkart.com.
You can also check out our review of the Dizo Watch 2 Sports and Realme Watch S100 if you prefer a more smartwatch-centric dial on a wearable.
