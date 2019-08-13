Just In
- 7 min ago Massive Galaxies Undiscovered For Years Detected In Space
- 30 min ago Reliance Jio Fiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber Vs BSNL Vs ACT Fibernet – Broadband Plans And Benefits Compared
- 1 hr ago Meizu 16s Pro With Snapdragon 855 To Launch On August 28
- 2 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 9 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Now Official
Don't Miss
- News Punjab Bandh: Road, rail traffic remain disrupted; schools closed
- Movies Darshan & Wife Vijayalakshmi Unfollow Each Other On Twitter! Refuse To Address Fans' Questions
- Lifestyle Man Vs Wild Episode Featuring PM Modi Is Trending Online, Netizens Create Funny Memes
- Finance Sun Pharma Q1 Profit Surges 31% YoY Even As Margins Contract
- Sports Women's cricket to be part of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, confirms CGF
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Spotted At Dealership As Launch Date Nears
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2019 For SSC And HSC Likely To Be Declared Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Best Gadgets To Gift Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and it's time to make your siblings feel more special. On this special occasion, you can gift them gadgets which will help them on a daily basis. Here is the list of gadgets which you can gift your tech-savvy siblings on this Raksha Bandhan.
Best Raksha Bandhan Gadgets Gift Ideas
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8
For photography lover, you can gift the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera. It is capable of capturing instant pictures and print them right after. It comes with automatic exposure measurement and aperture along with an LED flash. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,799.
Canon EOS 1500D
You can also get them the latest Canon EOS 1500D Digital SLR Camera. It is equipped with a 24.1MP APS-C-size CMOS sensor, along with modes like auto, aperture, program, landscape, portrait, and more. It is a decent camera for beginners and will cost you Rs. 25,990.
Fitbit Charge 3
If you have fitness conscious siblings then you can gift them the Fitbit Charge 3. It sports sensors which are capable of tracking 15+ exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more. You can also set a goal and get real-time stats during your workouts. It is listed on the e-commerce websites for Rs. 10,999.
Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone
You can gift the Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone if your sibling is a music lover. The wireless headphones come with IPX5 water and sweat resistant. It sports a 3 button inline remote, which allows users to shuffle tracks, and receive calls. The company claims that it is capable of offering 10 days of standby battery. It will cost you Rs. 3,999.
Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D
Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D is also a good option when it comes to truly wireless earphones. It comes with a 50mAh battery on each earbud and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 24 hours of music playback, and 100 hours of standby. The truly wireless earbuds can be grabbed for Rs. 2,690.
Rapoo VH300
If you have a sibling who is crazy about gaming then Rapoo VH300 will be a decent gift for him/her. It's a gaming headphone which comes with blue LED backlight, and rugged headphone cables. It also comes with a controller which allows users to control the volume of the headphone and mic separately. It will cost you Rs. 3,199.
LT Premium Tracker
You can also give your siblings a GPS tracker LT Premium a devices by Letstrack. This will help your siblings to track their vehicles with the real-time tracking. The device offers connectivity in the remote areas. Letstrack Premium offers features like engine cut, waterproof, towed alarm, accident alert, and more. This device will cost you Rs 8,999.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
15,500
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,290
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990