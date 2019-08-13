Best Gadgets To Gift Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

For photography lover, you can gift the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera. It is capable of capturing instant pictures and print them right after. It comes with automatic exposure measurement and aperture along with an LED flash. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,799.

Canon EOS 1500D

You can also get them the latest Canon EOS 1500D Digital SLR Camera. It is equipped with a 24.1MP APS-C-size CMOS sensor, along with modes like auto, aperture, program, landscape, portrait, and more. It is a decent camera for beginners and will cost you Rs. 25,990.

Fitbit Charge 3

If you have fitness conscious siblings then you can gift them the Fitbit Charge 3. It sports sensors which are capable of tracking 15+ exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more. You can also set a goal and get real-time stats during your workouts. It is listed on the e-commerce websites for Rs. 10,999.

Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone

You can gift the Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone if your sibling is a music lover. The wireless headphones come with IPX5 water and sweat resistant. It sports a 3 button inline remote, which allows users to shuffle tracks, and receive calls. The company claims that it is capable of offering 10 days of standby battery. It will cost you Rs. 3,999.

Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D

Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D is also a good option when it comes to truly wireless earphones. It comes with a 50mAh battery on each earbud and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 24 hours of music playback, and 100 hours of standby. The truly wireless earbuds can be grabbed for Rs. 2,690.

Rapoo VH300

If you have a sibling who is crazy about gaming then Rapoo VH300 will be a decent gift for him/her. It's a gaming headphone which comes with blue LED backlight, and rugged headphone cables. It also comes with a controller which allows users to control the volume of the headphone and mic separately. It will cost you Rs. 3,199.

LT Premium Tracker

You can also give your siblings a GPS tracker LT Premium a devices by Letstrack. This will help your siblings to track their vehicles with the real-time tracking. The device offers connectivity in the remote areas. Letstrack Premium offers features like engine cut, waterproof, towed alarm, accident alert, and more. This device will cost you Rs 8,999.