ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Gadgets To Gift Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan

    By
    |

    Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and it's time to make your siblings feel more special. On this special occasion, you can gift them gadgets which will help them on a daily basis. Here is the list of gadgets which you can gift your tech-savvy siblings on this Raksha Bandhan.

    Best Gadgets To Gift Your Siblings This Raksha Bandhan

    Best Raksha Bandhan Gadgets Gift Ideas

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 8
     

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

    For photography lover, you can gift the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant film camera. It is capable of capturing instant pictures and print them right after. It comes with automatic exposure measurement and aperture along with an LED flash. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,799.

    Canon EOS 1500D

    You can also get them the latest Canon EOS 1500D Digital SLR Camera. It is equipped with a 24.1MP APS-C-size CMOS sensor, along with modes like auto, aperture, program, landscape, portrait, and more. It is a decent camera for beginners and will cost you Rs. 25,990.

    Fitbit Charge 3

    If you have fitness conscious siblings then you can gift them the Fitbit Charge 3. It sports sensors which are capable of tracking 15+ exercise modes like run, bike, swim, yoga, circuit training and more. You can also set a goal and get real-time stats during your workouts. It is listed on the e-commerce websites for Rs. 10,999.

    Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone
     

    Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone

    You can gift the Honor AM61 Sport Bluetooth Earphone if your sibling is a music lover. The wireless headphones come with IPX5 water and sweat resistant. It sports a 3 button inline remote, which allows users to shuffle tracks, and receive calls. The company claims that it is capable of offering 10 days of standby battery. It will cost you Rs. 3,999.

    Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D

    Oraimo Airbuds OEB-E99D is also a good option when it comes to truly wireless earphones. It comes with a 50mAh battery on each earbud and the company claims that it is capable of delivering 24 hours of music playback, and 100 hours of standby. The truly wireless earbuds can be grabbed for Rs. 2,690.

    Rapoo VH300

    If you have a sibling who is crazy about gaming then Rapoo VH300 will be a decent gift for him/her. It's a gaming headphone which comes with blue LED backlight, and rugged headphone cables. It also comes with a controller which allows users to control the volume of the headphone and mic separately. It will cost you Rs. 3,199.

    LT Premium Tracker

    You can also give your siblings a GPS tracker LT Premium a devices by Letstrack. This will help your siblings to track their vehicles with the real-time tracking. The device offers connectivity in the remote areas. Letstrack Premium offers features like engine cut, waterproof, towed alarm, accident alert, and more. This device will cost you Rs 8,999.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: raksha bandhan gadgets news
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue