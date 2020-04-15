How To Apply For E-pass Online During Coronavirus Lockdown in India Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has caused the whole nation to come to a standstill. On March 24, 2020, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced that there will be a nation-wide lockdown for a period of 21 days, which is until April 14 to curb the spread of the virus. Now, the same stands extended until May 3.

However, considering that there will be emergency situations and the movement of essential goods and people during the lockdown period, the various state governments have come forward to provide curfew passes to those who are in need. And, to get hold of these curfew passes, there are some guidelines that have to be followed.

Below, we have the respective state government links across India to apply for an e-pass online during coronavirus lockdown in India.

State Name How To Apply For E-Pass Online Andaman & Nicobar Islands Click here for Nicobar Click here for North and Middle Andaman Click here for South Andaman and download the application link and submit it to the DC Contact the respective Sub Divisional Magistrates Andhra Pradesh Registration link DCC/MC/Tahsildar Verification link Assam Apply e-pass for truck movement here Bihar Click here to apply for a curfew pass. You can access the e-pass application form here Chandigarh Click here to apply for COVID-19 movement pass Chhattisgarh Download this app for more details Delhi Click here to apply for curfew pass Goa Contact respective districts with employee IDs of those who need the pass and email the issue. Click here for North Goa curfew passes Click here for South Goa curfew passes Apply for travel passes from here Follow guidelines here for a temporary pass valid for two hours (for pregnant women and differently-abled people) Gujarat Write a letter seeking permission to open a warehouse or factory, movement of employees and truck/cargo to the District Collector and Sub Divisional Magistrate. Do furnish details such as Company Name, Line of Business, Factory Address, why the commodity is essential, and copies and names of IDs of employees and other key details. Send the application and follow up with the SDM office or call 079 2325 1900 for an update. Haryana Click here to apply for a pass Himachal Pradesh Click here to apply for a curfew pass If you need curfew passes in BBNDA, Solan district, then you need to apply for the same directly via WhatsApp Jammu & Kashmir Apply for a curfew pass from here and follow the instructions given here. You can access FAQs and public notices related to COVID-19 from here Jharkhand Apply for a curfew pass and check the user manual from here Karnataka Visit here to avail vehicle/employee passes for both individuals and companies providing essential services Kerala Click here for curfew passes in Kerala. To resume operations of essential goods manufacturing factories, contact the Control Room in Directorate of Industry & Commerce (DIC) Madhya Pradesh Click here to apply for passes online and access the user manual from here Maharashtra Apply for an e-pass from here Odisha You need not apply for e-pass but carry ID cards issued by employer if you are associated with companies that supply essential goods. Contact helpline number 0674-2620200 Punjab Apply for an e-pass for the movement of essential goods from here Rajasthan Apply for an e-pass from here and refer to the website for FAQs Tamil Nadu Apply for curfew pass, click here Telangana Send an email to covid19hyd@gmail.com with all your details to get an e-pass for essential goods movement Uttar Pradesh Visit the e-Pass management system for more details Uttarakhand Click here to get your queries and issues resolved West Bengal Apply here for vehicle passes to transport essential commodities

Note: Do remember that holding a curfew pass does not mean that you can move around wherever you want as it can still expose you to the deadly coronavirus. Apply for a pass only if you fall under the category of goods and services that are categorized as 'Essential by the State Government'. Moreover, applying for a curfew pass does not meant that it is granted by the government.

