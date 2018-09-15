Oppo F9 up for grabs for the first time in India today for Rs 19,990

Oppo announced the F9 last month along with the launch of Oppo F9 Pro. The company is finally making the F9 up for grab first time in India today on e-commerce giant Flipkart and offline stores as well. The smartphone is a Flipkart exclusive. The Oppo F9 is much affordable than the F9 Pro, and for this cost, difference buyers will not ger VOOC flash charge support.

Oppo F9 price in India

The Oppo F9 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will go on sale today with the price tag of Rs 19,990 on Flipkart and offline outlets. The units will be available Mist Black and Stellar Purple color options.

But if you want a bigger RAM then you opt for the Oppo F9 Pro which is priced at Rs 23,990 in India. The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It is already available on e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paym Mall, as well as select offline stores.

Oppo F9 specification

The Oppo F9 flaunts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera comes with features like slow motion video recording with 120fps up to 720p. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera that has a f/2.0 aperture and HDR capabilities.

On the connectivity part, the F9 offers 4G VoLTE (on both SIM card slots), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG functionality, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with onboard sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor.

The Oppo F9 is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.